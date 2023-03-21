Princess Marie's future role revealed as move to US with Prince Joachim confirmed Princess Marie and Prince Joachim will be moving with their family to the United States in the summer

Princess Marie and Prince Joachim face a major upheaval as the royal couple and their children will be moving to the United States in the summer.

While it had been previously confirmed that Joachim would be taking up a new position within the Ministry of Defence, Marie's role hadn't been announced. On Tuesday, a statement from the Royal Court of Denmark revealed that the Princess would not be taking any new roles, but would instead focus on helping her family settle in their new home.

Joachim and Marie share two children, who all lost their royal titles in January, Count Henrik, 13, and Countess Athena, 11. Marie is also a stepmother to Joachim's two other children, Count Nikolai, 23 and Count Felix, 20.

The announcement also confirmed that the mum-of-two would continue work with her current patronages, which include Tonder Festival, the Syddansk Universitet, the Danish Ski Federation, the Danish Epilepsy Association, Kattegatcentret, the AIDS Foundation and Autism Denmark.

Prince Joachim currently lives in Paris with his family, carrying out a similar job in the French capital, and it is believed that he will move his family to the States following the conclusion of his contract in June.

Marie will focus on looking after the children

In September, Queen Margrethe announced the decision to strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles. In an effort to slim down the monarchy, the Danish queen removed the HRH styling from Prince Joachim's children.

The decision caused major controversy within the family at the time – with Margrethe later taking the unprecedented step of apologising to Joachim and his children.

The royal will keep her current patronages

In a statement shared on the royal family's official Instagram page, the queen wrote: "There have been strong reactions in recent days to my decision to the future use of titles for Prince Joachim's four children. Of course, it affects me. My decision has been long made. With my 50 years on the throne, it's only natural to look back and to look forward.

"It is my duty and desire as Queen to ensure that the Monarchy is forever forming in pact with time. It sometimes requires making difficult decisions, and finding the right time will always be difficult. To wear a royal title entails a number of obligations and tasks, which will in the future restrain fewer members of the royal family.

"This adjustment, which I see as a necessary assurance for the future of the Monarchy, I wish to make in my time. I have made my decision as a Queen, mother and grandmother, but as a mother and grandmother I have underestimated how much my youngest son and his family feel."

She finished by adding: "This makes a big impression, and I'm sorry for that. No one should doubt that my children, in-laws and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I hope now we as a family can find peace to get through this situation ourselves."

