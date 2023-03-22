Princess Kate's special bond with Prince Louis revealed after sweet Mother's Day photos Prince Louis turns five this April

The Princess of Wales delighted royal fans as she shared two new photographs taken with her children to mark Mother's Day on Sunday, including a solo snap of her with Prince Louis in her arms.

Kate is a doting mum to Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Louis, and we've certainly seen a lot of special moments between the Princess and her youngest child through the years.

Back in October 2022, when Kate met new mothers at Royal Surrey County Hospital, she said of Louis: "I keep thinking Louis is a baby but he's a big boy now. It just feels like yesterday."

When the royal mum shared a childhood snap with her father, Michael Middleton, in February, striking similarities could be seen between baby Kate and Louis.

And who can forget Louis' cheeky antics at the Platinum Jubilee? Relive those moments here…

Loading the player...

HELLO! takes a look at Kate and Louis' special mother-son bond in photos.

As the baby of the family, Prince Louis Arthur Charles was welcomed at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London on 23 April 2018. Proud mum Kate was pictured gazing adoringly at her newborn son as the then-Duchess of Cambridge prepared to leave hospital.

SEE: Princess Kate spotted in fun new photo from James Middleton's wedding

The little Prince's christening took place three months after his birth in July 2018 at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace. The beaming Princess looked beautiful in a white Alexander McQueen dress and a pearl and floral headband by Jane Taylor, while Louis wore the traditional royal christening gown.

One-year-old Louis kept mum Kate on her toes as he showed off his walking skills during a polo match in 2019. But when Louis wasn't setting off across the field to see the horses, he enjoyed a snuggle with his mum. Aww!

Ever the entertainer, Louis had everyone in giggles when he wore Kate's sunglasses at the polo – including his aunt, the Duchess of Sussex.

Louis stole the show at his first ever Trooping the Colour in 2019 with his enthusiastic waving and clapping as the royals watched the flypast from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. The tot was content in his mum's arms and not overwhelmed by the noise at all.

William and Kate took their children to their first ever Christmas pantomime at the London Palladium in December 2020. Two-year-old Louis walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with his mum.

We love the giggles from Kate and Louis as they watched the Platinum Jubilee pageant in 2022.

LISTEN: What Prince William and Kate are really like behind the scenes

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.