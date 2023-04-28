Crown Prince Hussein shares romantic tribute to fiancée ahead of royal wedding

Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa al Seif will marry in just over a month's time and ahead of the big day, Hussein shared a touching tribute to his beloved

Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa al Seif's royal wedding is just over a month away, and Hussein proved to be a romantic fiancé on Friday as he shared a tribute to his bride-to-be.

Alongside a breathtaking black-and-white photo of Rajwa walking alongside a horse, he penned: "Wishing my dearest Rajwa a very happy birthday! Looking forward to a life of love, compassion and commitment with you." Rajwa looked absolutely stunning in the photo, with the 29-year-old wearing a fashionable white shirt, with her luscious brunette locks swept to one side and flowing freely down her shoulder.

Fans were enchanted by the serene image and were to compliment the brunette beauty, as one shared: "A very classy and royal yarn," and a second added: "How lucky she is!"

A third posted: "Our crown prince is romantic, the flag of our youth," while a fourth commented: "Oh my eyes, oh my love," and plenty others shared heart emojis.

Hussein's mother, Queen Rania also shared a tribute to Rajwa, sharing a photo where she embraced her future daughter-in-law, and writing: "Happy birthday to our lovely Rajwa!"

Both of the royal ladies looked their glamorous best for the photo with Rania in a white top with dazzling cream trousers, while Rajwa styled out a pink top and a pair of jeans.

Hussein and Rajwa's engagement was announced on 17 August 2022, with the engagement taking place at the home of Rajwa's father in Riyadh, where members of both families were in attendance.

Photos shared by the Palace on Instagram showed the happy couple smiling as they celebrated the news, as well as the bride-to-be's beautiful and distinctively-shaped diamond ring.

The pair are due to wed on 1 June 2023, however, there was another royal wedding for the family earlier in the year.

On 12 March, Princess Iman bint Abdullah, the daughter of Rania and King Abdullah, married Jameel Alexander Thermiótis, with the couple having gotten engaged on 6 July 2022.

At the wedding, Princess Iman, 26, looked breathtaking in her gorgeous white wedding dress which featured a full skirt, a sheer lace panel, and lace-cuffed sleeves. She styled her locks into a beautiful bun and finished off her look with a sparkling tiara and a sweeping, embroidered veil adorned with intricate flowers.

