Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' coronation excitement revealed in sweet behind-the-scenes video

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis both played a big part in the coronation on Saturday, and while their mum Princess Kate had revealed they were feeling a bit nervous ahead of the special day, they showed no sign of apprehension when they made their way to Westminster Abbey.

A behind-the-scenes video shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales from the coronation showed the family leaving their Kensington Palace home ahead of the ceremony, and the sweet footage reveals Charlotte and Louis' smiles of excitement as they walked out of the door and made their way to their car. See their reactions in the video below…

Prince William and Princess Kate share intimate look at coronation day

The clip was posted by Prince William and Princess Kate on Instagram on Saturday evening with the caption: "What. A. Day. Thank you to everyone who made it happen."

After showing the family leaving their London home, the video then shifts focus to the many military personnel that worked on the day before showing the golden state carriage carrying King Charles and Queen Camilla, alongside a separate carriage with William, Kate and their three children.

© Getty Princess Charlotte of Wales stood beside her younger brother, Prince Louis of Wales

The video comes to an end with the royals stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace watching the fly past from the Red Arrows with Charles waving to the crowds who came to support him.

The video earned approval from fans, with one sharing: "Spectacular! Well done all of you especially Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis," while a second added: "Fabulous compilation - thank you! A glorious day for King and country. Thank you for 'owning' your roles so well. The children are so beautiful and charming. Hope you enjoy the rest of the #CoronationWeekend."

© Getty The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte both wore Alexander McQueen

A third posted: "It was a fabulous day! Your family was lovely and you have done your country proud! Long live the King!" and a fourth said: "Loving this little behind the scenes! You all looked fantastic."

While their big brother Prince George acted as one of the King's Pages of Honour during the coronation, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also played a key role in the ceremony, and sweetly held hands as they took part in a procession entering Westminster Abbey.

© Getty Princess Charlotte holding hands with Louis

Princess Charlotte, eight, looked lovely in an Alexander McQueen white gown with a matching cape and a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece fashioned from silver bullion. The stunning headwear matched her mum Princess Kate's, also by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.

© Getty Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales, and the Duke of Edinburgh during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Meanwhile, Prince Louis wore an outfit made by Dege and Skinner which consisted of a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic with specially designed lacework embellishments to the collar, cuffs, and fronts. The leg garment was black complete with a Garter Blue stripe.

© Getty Prince Louis pointing during the service



© Getty Prince Louis claps and waved as he views a flypast at Buckingham Palace

© Getty Prince George was a page of honour

