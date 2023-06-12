Watch Princess Beatrice's stepson speak on camera for the first time

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares a seven-year-old son called Christopher with his former fiancé Dara Huang.

He goes by the nickname Wolfie and has an incredible talent for painting. Listen to him explain his own artwork in an adorable new clip posted by his doting mother…

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie sweetly explains his own artwork

Dara explained in her Instagram caption that it was in fact art day for Wolfie's charity, hence the painting clip.

He's even been branded "baby Picasso" Dara, and he sells his amazing creations for charity.

Wolfie loves painting and drawing

Both Dara and Edoardo are very creative and run interior design companies, with Edoardo's designs garnering a lot of interest on Instagram.

Just last week, Edoardo posed in a $54.6m penthouse "above the clouds" for Architectural Digest.

As well as the jaw-dropping plush interiors, the vistas make the property pretty spectacular. This is just one of the many projects abroad that Edoardo has worked on.

Edoardo has designed many homes

We were equally blown away by Banda Property's indoor pool project. The immaculate space has wood-clad walls with a pristine plunge pool running down the middle. To one side there is a seating area to relax after a dip, and there are statement lantern lights and a huge pot plant.

What has Princess Beatrice said about stepson Wolfie?

Beatrice handed out an award at the 10th annual Oscar's Book Prize winner's ceremony and during her speech, she spoke about her stepson's love of reading, saying: "The award holds a very special place in my heart.

© Photo: Getty Images The young boy has stepped out on a few royal occasions

"My stepson, who is now seven, and I eagerly look forward to receiving the books and going through them together. Growing up in a world surrounded by books, we can take for granted that not everyone is so lucky.

"We need to remember in a world of screens and AI, it is moments of community, including between parents and children that we need to keep alive."

Where does Wolfie live?

Wolfie resides with his mother Dara in Kensington, London in a rental property that has been designed to perfection. The living space features in-built bookshelves that are beautifully curated as well as a collection of modern furniture. The mother-and-son duo also have access to a shared garden where they often attend al fresco parties.

© Photo: Instagram Check out Wolfie's stunning lounge

Meanwhile, Edoardo, Beatrice and their daughter Sienna have a stunning countryside home in the Cotswolds.

© Photo: Instagram Wolfie and his mother Dara live in London

While Edoardo's co-parenting duties require him to be in London during the week, the family do like to retreat to the countryside when they can.

