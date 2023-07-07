With her gorgeous red hair and adorable grin, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Princess Lilibet is the perfect blend of her mother and father. But the two-year-old, who is the youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, also bears a resemblance to her mother's side of the family.

Avid royals fans on Twitter have shared a photo of Lilibet alongside her grandfather, Thomas Markle, and have pointed out the strong similarities between the two. The social media post features two profile images demonstrating the likeness.

WATCH: Princess Lilibet crawls in the grass in adorable rare footage

However, it's also clear that the adorable toddler takes after her father, Prince Harry's side of the family as the little one channelled Princess Charlotte recently. The royal, 38, was seen carrying his daughter in new photos obtained by Page Six as the Sussexes enjoyed a day out at a 4th July parade in their hometown, Montecito.

Lilibet's sweet outfit was similar to one worn by Princess Charlotte when she was younger. Lilibet, who could be seen placing an arm around her dad's neck, was wearing a blue dress with a peter pan collar adorned with flowers, complete with white knee-high socks and cute red shoes.

© Instagram The couple shared this photo of Princess Lilibet last year

Harry kept things casual with a khaki shirt and matching baseball cap, while he paired it with dark blue denim jeans and his signature shades to help conceal himself in the large crowd.

At the same event, Harry and his daughter were also joined by Meghan and their eldest, Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten, who they welcomed in May 2018. The Sussex family-of-four was out and about to celebrate the historic day in the US calendar.

© Getty Harry and Meghan are proud parents to Archie and Lilibet

In a photo obtained by the New York Post, Meghan could be seen also rocking a casual look but, as usual, managed to remain effortlessly chic in the process. The 41-year-old matched her husband by wearing what appeared to be blue jeans and one of her signature shirts. Archie, who turned four in May, matched his parents in denim paired with a cream sweater.

When Archie was 18 months old, Harry and Meghan decided to leave their home in Windsor and migrate over to the States after announcing they were stepping back from their roles as working senior members of the royal family.

© Twitter/Misan Harriman Meghan Markle holding daughter Lilibet during her first birthday party

Since then, the family of four have been residing in California and have only returned to the UK a handful of times. Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed by Buckingham Palace that the couple had officially vacated their Windsor residence, Frogmore Cottage.

Harry and Meghan, who married at Windsor Castle in 2017, had previously kept the cottage as their UK residence, but were asked to leave the Grade II-listed property in January this year following the publication of Prince Harry's explosive memoir, Spare.

© Getty The couple are also parents to Archie

In the book, the royal detailed many aspects of his life including his childhood and the tragic loss of his mother, to his current relationship with his brother, the Prince of Wales, and his early romance with Meghan Markle before they wed.