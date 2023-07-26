Pregnant royal Lady Tatiana Mountbatten showcases growing baby bump

Lady Tatiana Mountbatten, the daughter of King Charles' cousin the Marquess of Milford Haven, has just returned from what looked like a fun, sun-soaked holiday in Italy ahead of the birth of her first child.

The mum-to-be shared some beautiful photos of her trip with her Instagram followers, including one that showed her proudly gazing at her baby bump – and she's glowing.

In the first snapshot of her carousel, Tatiana could be seen tucking her hair behind her ear as she looked down at her stomach, smiling, her floral print dress hugging her rapidly growing bump.

On the table next to her was what appeared to be a mojito but, as she was quick to assure her fans in the comments, was actually a mocktail.

© Instagram Tatiana looked lovely in the new snapshot

In another photo, the 33-year-old shared an image of her bump from above, as she wore a taupe swimsuit and lay on a sun lounger, holding a peach with a book on her lap, the picture of relaxation.

© Instagram The royal enjoyed a break in Italy

A third image, which was taken from the back, showed her looking out across a beautiful lake, wearing a sweet white maxi dress, sandals and sunglasses, with her long brown locks flowing in loose waves.

© Instagram Lady Tatiana modelled simple summer chic

She captioned the images: "A few from the weekend's favourites folder," adding Italy flag and white heart emojis.

Her followers were quick to share their delight at seeing the photos, with one writing: "Looks beautiful! And happy anniversary for last week!"

© Instagram The 33-year-old announced her pregnancy last month

Others added: "Beautiful mamma," "Glowing," and: "Hope you had the best baby moon". Tatiana also took to her Instagram Stories to share more pictures, including one of herself in her white dress reflected in a shop window and a stunning black-and-white mirror selfie, which showed her wearing a figure-flattering bodycon strappy black dress.

© Instagram A mirror selfie taken at Tatiana's London home

The blonde beauty, who is a distant cousin of the late Queen as well as being related to Prince Philip's side of the family through her father, George Mountbatten, is expecting her first child with her husband, Alick Dru. The couple married at Winchester Cathedral on 23 July last year.

She announced the happy news of their upcoming arrival last month on Instagram, captivating fans with another beautiful photo of her bump.

© Getty With husband Alick at Royal Ascot

In a series of delightful selfies, she showcased her blossoming figure in a form-fitting jersey dress. Alongside the images, she wrote: "I've been a bit quiet on here for a while... been busy finding my perfect wardrobe and growing a small person."

The announcement was met with a flurry of congratulatory messages from fans, celebrating this new chapter in Lady Tatiana's life.

© Getty Tatiana always pulls out all the stops

Last July, Tatiana exchanged vows with her entrepreneur beau in a lavish ceremony. The couple's love story took a romantic turn when Alick proposed during a skiing holiday in the Alps.

In a picturesque mountaintop setting in Verbier, Switzerland, he presented Lady Tatiana with a stunning engagement ring.

© Instagram The mum-to-be looks radiant

The news of their engagement delighted not only their followers but also garnered well wishes from Prince Harry's ex, Cressida Bonas, who commented with a simple "Beauties".

Tatiana is the eldest child of George Mountbatten and his first wife Sarah Georgina Walker. Alick, whose full name is Alexander Bernard Molyneux Dru, is the son of Auberon Alexander Bernard Dru and Catherine Margaret Norden.