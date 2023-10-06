The Princess of Wales's reaction to being tickled is priceless

The Princess of Wales got quite the surprise as she was unexpectedly tickled during her latest outing – and she had the best reaction.

In a video shared by Sky News on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kate, 41, can be seen talking to young rugby players as she joined a Rugby League Inclusivity Day in Hull on Thursday.

One boy cheekily tickles the Princess while her back is turned, which sees the royal gasp as she spins around, before smiling and shaking hands with the youngster.

Kate, who is patron of the Rugby Football League, impressed her hosts as she played wheelchair rugby during her engagement.

After the Princess scored a conversion, Tom Coyd, coach of England’s World Cup-winning wheelchair rugby team, said: "I think she’s been having secret practice sessions before coming here, because she’s a natural. She even finished a passing move with a try in the corner – she blew me away to be honest."

After the royal visit, he added: "It’s an amazing spectator sport, it covers all bases really, you’ve got the inclusivity, it’s the only sport in the world where at the top level you can have disabled and non-disabled players playing together.

"And Kate herself said the collisions that came through the TV, when they were watching it, was what hooked the kids in."

The day was hosted by Rugby Football League, Hull FC and the University of Hull and staged at the university's Allam Sport Centre.

The Rugby League Inclusivity Day saw Hull FC’s wheelchair, physical disability and learning disability teams take part in skills sessions and friendly matches, as did some university students.

Kate chatted to the players and even joined some passing drills with members of the learning disability squad and spent time chatting to the competitors.

Before leaving, she was even presented with England wheelchair Rugby League jerseys for her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who are all big rugby fans.

It's been a busy week of engagements for the Princess, as she and Prince William travelled to Cardiff on Tuesday to mark the start of Black History Month.

The pair met Windrush veterans at the Grange Pavilion, with the Prince quipping during a group photograph: "Who's pinching my bottom?"

Kate also revealed how she's helping Prince George to prepare for his upcoming exams, as she spoke with Sixth Formers at Fitzalan High School.

And on Wednesday, the Princess joined volunteers at the Vsi Razom Community Hub in Bracknell to pack aid boxes to be sent to Ukraine.

