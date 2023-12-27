James, Earl of Wessex, 16, gets royal fans talking with rare appearance

James, Earl of Wessex made a rare public appearance on Christmas Day, joining his parents Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, and his older sister Lady Louise Windsor at Sandringham.

The young Earl, who hasn't been seen in public since King Charles' coronation in May, delighted residents who had lined the route to St Mary Magdalene church in the hopes of greeting members of the royal family. Clad in a navy suit and matching overcoat, James walked quietly alongside his sister Lady Louise, 19 – and royal fans took to Twitter to express their delight at how tall he had become.

WATCH: The royals step out for church service at Sandringham

Fans couldn't believe how much he was starting to look like his dad Prince Edward, standing tall beside him at 6 ft.

"He's taller than his father," one surprised fan commented, while another penned: "Taller than dad already, even though he looks just like him." "6 ft at 16 - Might get taller than William," a third commented.

© Getty James, Earl of Wessex is now as tall as his father Prince Edward

The Edinburgh family were joined by several key members of the royal family including Princess Kate, Prince William and their sweet children Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, as well as Zara and Mike Tindall and their daughters Mia, nine, and Lena, five, and of course King Charles and Queen Camilla, who led the royal procession to church.

James and his sister Lady Louise, who is currently studying at St Andrews University in Scotland, are growing up out of the public eye.

© Getty The young student was smartly dressed in a navy suit and coat - and royal fans couldn't believe how much he'd changed

They have attended some major royal events in recent years, however, including Trooping the Colour, the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and King Charles' coronation.

The teenage royal, who celebrated his 16th birthday just this month, is in the final year of his secondary education and will sit his GCSEs next spring.

© Getty James waited outside St Mary Magdalene Church with his father Prince Edward, sister Lady Louise and mother Duchess Sophie (from right to left)

James was previously known as Viscount Severn, but following the change in his parents' royal titles from the Earl and Countess of Wessex to the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in March 2023, he took on his father's former title.

While the Earl of Wessex is a hereditary title, the Duke of Edinburgh is not. As such, at the time of his passing, Edward's role will not be passed on to his children. It will instead revert back to the Crown.

© Getty The Earl of Wessex, 16, joined his sister Lady Louise Windsor, 19

However, when that time comes, James is expected to then become the Earl of Wessex and Forfar – his father's Scottish title.

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward's children are unlikely to be full-time working royals when they complete their education.

© Getty James and his father the Duke of Edinburgh both stood tall at 6 ft

They will likely take on patronages or become ambassadors for charities in a similar vein to their cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

