Victoria Beckham hots up Miami in tiny shorts on cosy date night with David

While many of us spent Easter celebrating with Easter egg hunts or family gatherings at home, Victoria Beckham’s bank holiday weekend was just a little more glamorous!

Yes, the fashion designer was surrounded by love and family, but it was on a sun-soaked yacht in Miami.

Easter bonnets were nowhere to be found (although there were some cute bunny ears) as the former Spice Girl kicked off the countdown to summer off the shores of Miami with the Beckham clan, including husband David, children Cruz and Harper, and son Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Having to wear a boot because of a foot injury didn’t stop Victoria from rocking a sexy look – tiny denim shorts, a baseball cap and a tight-fitting t-shirt – for a cosy cuddles with former footballer David.

WATCH: David & Victoria Beckham's romantic moment in Miami

In a night-time clip she shared on Instagram, Victoria snuggled with her husband of nearly 25 years on a boat they swayed to the sounds of Islands in the Stream - the loved-up Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers tune that famously closed out the couple’s Netflix documentary.

At the end of the video, in which David wore a pink sweatshirt and baseball cap, the camera panned out to the sparkling, and very romantic, Miami beach skyline.

© Victoria Beckham Victoria - wearing her denim hot shorts - and David held hands on the yacht off the Miami coastline

Alongside the clip, filmed by daughter-in-law Nicola, Victoria wrote: "@davidbeckham Kisses from Miami xx our video girl @nicolaannepeltzbeckham” with a video camera emoji.

Victoria’s followers – including Paris Hilton – flooded the post with comments, which racked up over 340,000 likes.

“Please do more Netflix series about your family. You all are adorable,” wrote one fan, while another said, “You two are so cute!”

And there was one more comment which on its own earned more than 1,000 likes: “Phenomenal cinematography,” written by daughter-in-law Nicola herself.

© Instagram/victoriabeckham The Beckhams' family Easter included David and Victoria's daughter Harper and son Brooklyn

Easter romance was definitely in the air! In another shot Posh shared, she and David held hands while wearing matching bunny ears and reclining together in the sunshine.

In the caption of the post - which included a host of fun family shots - Victoria revealed that son Romeo was absent from the get-together. “Happy Easter!! We love and miss you @romeobeckham!! Kisses from the Beckhams and Peltz Beckhams @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx”, followed by cute chick, bunny and nest emojis.