Princess Beatrice's baby joy as best friend welcomes little boy

Congratulations are in order for one of Princess Beatrice's closest pals as she welcomes a new addition to the friendship group.

Nutritionist-to-the-stars Gabriela Peacock, 45, has given birth to her fourth child, with the author sharing news of her son's arrival at the private Lindo Wing on Instagram.

Posting the first photographs of her newborn son on Instagram, including with his three proud older siblings, Gabriela wrote: "Three days of him & the LOVE is just overwhelming.

"As per true Peacock style- the entrance to the world was rather dramatic- but all ok now. Mainly thanks to an incredible team at @lindowingmaternity @imperialnhs - would be very hard to find more caring, lovely and wonderful professionals! Huge thank you from us all- we will always be grateful."

Gabriela and her financier husband David are also parents to Maia, 13, and seven-year-old twins Iris and Caspar.

© Getty Images Gabriela pictured with Beatrice at her book launch in April 2024

It comes just weeks before Princess Beatrice, 36, is expecting her second child with her husband and property developer, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The couple have three-year-old daughter Sienna, as well as Edoardo's son, Wolfie, eight.

© Getty Beatrice, pictured with husband Edoardo and stepson Wolfie, is pregnant with her second child

Beatrice and Gabriela have been able to experience their pregnancies at the same time, with Gabriela telling HELLO! in an exclusive interview and photoshoot back in November: "I'm so excited for Beatrice and it's really good fun to be able to share my pregnancy with my friend; I don't think I've ever had that before.

"She was one of the first people I told when I fell pregnant. We've been sharing a lot of tips; I just sent her a picture of the best pregnancy leggings. Bea spends a lot of time in the countryside now too, and she's only a short drive away, so it's super nice for us and it will be lovely for the babies to be friends too."

Meanwhile, Beatrice said of the nutritionist: "Gabriela and I have been friends for a long time and the most wonderful thing about our friendship is how honest we can be with each other, especially about health and wellness but also about motherhood and now pregnancy."

Gabriela is credited with preparing Prince Harry and Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie for their weddings, and is also godmother to Beatrice's daughter, Sienna.

LISTEN: Is Princess Catherine the perfect royal?