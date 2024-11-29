Princess Kate shares powerful message ahead of next public appearance

The Princess of Wales has shared a powerful message about addiction as she prepares to make an appearance at next week's state visit from the Emir of Qatar.

The royal was speaking ahead of this year's Addiction Awareness Week, an initiative fronted by Action on Addiction. Kate is the patron of a similar charity, Forward Trust, an organisation that aids those with alcohol or drug addictions.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate urges people struggling with addictions to seek help in video call with treatment centre

In a moving message, the royal mum-of-three said: "As Patron of the Forward Trust, I am delighted to once again support Addiction Awareness Week. It has been heartening to see that progress is still being made to end the stigma surrounding those battling addiction. For too long, many have suffered in silence, harbouring feelings of shame and guilt about their condition, despite their vulnerability."

She continued: "Everyone suffering from addiction is another human being, with a story of their own, which many of us don't understand or see. It is not our place to judge or criticise, we must take the time to sit by someone's side, learning the values of love and empathy. Being a shoulder to cry on or an ear to listen, these simple acts of kindness are crucial in breaking down the misunderstandings that so many face.

© WPA Pool Kate supports addiction charities

"Addiction is not a choice. It is a serious mental health condition that could affect any one of us. By acting with humility and compassion we can all make a difference and support those who are suffering."

Kate concluded: "Many charities up and down the country are guiding individuals and families through the toughest of times. But they cannot do it alone. It is up to each and every one of us to change the way we think about and consider the many people coping with addiction. Because recovery is possible."

© WPA Pool Last year, Kate was in a prison to talk about addiction issues

The royal often marks the week and last year, she said how "delighted" she was to be voicing her support for the campaign and thanked "all of the charities involved in shining a light on the effects of this terrible illness".

Kate has been away from the public eye for most of this year as the royal underwent a course of preventive chemotherapy.

© Getty The royal will make her next public appearance next week

Over the past few months, the 42-year-old has been making more public appearances and her next one is scheduled for the Emir of Qatar's state visit next week.

Kate and her husband, Prince William, will be on hand to greet the pair at their residence, on behalf of King Charles. The royal couple will also take part in a carriage procession to Buckingham Palace, although they won't feature at the State Banquet that evening.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB © Getty If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with the royals – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won

Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!