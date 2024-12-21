Princess Charlotte and Zara Tindall twin in beautiful festive coat

Princess Charlotte and Zara Tindall left us doing a double take after an unearthed photo of the equestrian showed her in a gorgeous red coat on Christmas Day.

In 2005, aged just six, the tiny daughter of Princess Anne looked so adorable when she stepped out alongside her younger cousin, Prince William, after their annual Christmas Day service in Windsor.

The pair look so sweet in their respective coats!

The beautiful red coat was almost identical to the one Princess Charlotte wore on Christmas Day in 2022 as well as at her mum, the Princess of Wales's Together at Christmas carol concert.

The sweet piece features the same adorable Peter Pan-style collar and is adorned with eight buttons. The main difference between the garments is that Zara's little red coat had black buttons, whilst Charlotte's has red. Charlotte's coat also has a fur-lined collar, unlike Zara's.

© Getty Princess Charlotte wore her coat to her mother's Together at Christmas Carol Concert

The royal twinning moments don't stop there when it comes to Christmas. In a photo from the same year, a five-year-old Prince William was the image of his youngest son, Prince Louis, alongside his cousin Zara.

In the sweet childhood photograph, William wore a baby blue duffle coat with long white socks and black loafers. The resemblance between the father-son duo is uncanny, with William's face in almost the exact same expression as his son, who rocked a similar look during Christmas Day in 2022.

William was the image of his youngest son

As for whether the royals will all be spending Christmas together at Sandringham, it is yet to be revealed, but Prince William did confirm that there will be 45 of his family members in attendance at the King's residence.

The Prince of Wales made the confession at a seasonal event for families of the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment, in his role as Colonel-in-Chief, at Bulford, Wiltshire.

He said: "Am I ready for Christmas? No, no way am I ready," adding that he was looking forward to spending the day with his 45 attending family members "all in one room" but said they are "normally spread out".

The Prince also revealed to Leah St Clair-Lewis, from the WRVS, that he would be "enjoying walks with his dogs at Sandringham".