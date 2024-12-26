Louis and Marie Ducruet share first family photo with newborn baby daughter

Louis and Marie Ducruet have expanded their family by one in 2024, and marked the occasion by sharing a sweet Christmas photograph.

The son of Princess Stéphanie of Monaco and his wife posed smiling with their dog Pancake, their firstborn daughter Victoire, and for the first time baby Constance, who was born in early December this year.

While the children's faces are blurred for privacy, both daughters are kitted out in festive attire, including a sweet Christmas-themed onesie for Constance.

Louis and Marie captioned the photo: "Merry Christmas from the 5 of us."

The proud mum-of-two announced Constance's arrival via Instagram, writing: "Our family is growing again with the arrival of our little Constance [heart emoji] Someone was eager to meet her."

Both parents were keen to have a small age gap between their two little ones.

Constance is younger sister to the couple's first child, Victoire, who arrived in April 2023. In a rare interview with Point De Vue Louis and Marie explained how they were finding first-time parenthood.

"Victoire is such a lovely child, she's making us forget all the small annoyances. She's sleeping well at night so we can't complain," Marie said.

The couple's dog Pancake also had some adjusting to do with the new arrival. Louis said: "At first, he was a bit stressed when he heard Victoire crying, but he adapted very quickly. He's very protective, and often watches over her. They're both starting to play together and their relationship is wonderful."

As Victoire was Princess Stéphanie's first grandchild, the birth was a particularly special occasion for her.

"It was incredibly emotional. She came to the maternity ward the day after Victoire's birth, alongside my dad [Daniel Ducruet] and my paternal grandmother, as well as Marie's mum. It was a magical moment that I'll never forget."

Louis also explained how his mother is hands-on whenever she can. He said: "She gives a lot of love to her grandchild. My mother has a busy daily schedule, but whenever it allows, she asks to look after Victoire. When she was born, my mother often asked us: ‘Do you want to go out to the cinema? I can look after the baby.'"

Louis and Marie met as students in 2011 and tied the knot in 2019.

