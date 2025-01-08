Zara Tindall models unexpected beachwear on Australian break with husband Mike

Zara Tindall is currently holidaying in Australia with her husband Mike Tindall, but their recent beach trip in the sweltering sunshine brought an unexpected twist.

While the royal couple have escaped the cool winter weather in the UK, you'd expect their suitcases to be packed with swimwear and breezy cover-ups to protect them from the sun's beating rays.

© Publishd/Shutterstock Zara was pictured in equestrian clothing on the beach in Australia

Sticking true to her equestrian sporting background, former Olympian Zara swapped swimsuits for white skinny jeans as she took part in a promotional photoshoot for the Magic Millions Races. The figure-hugging jodhpur trousers came in an ice-white colour that didn't attract the heat, and ambassador Zara paired them with knee-high riding boots, a red branded polo shirt, a matching white cap and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, former rugby player Mike kept it casual in ecru shorts and a blue palm-tree print shirt.

Zara's mishap

While Zara was all smiles for the sporty day out, she experienced a heartstopping moment before her ride along the white sand. One clip showed the 43-year-old posing with four horses when one reared up next to her and almost landed on her.

Take a look at the moment composed Zara was knocked to the side in the commotion…

WATCH: Zara Tindall narrowly escapes serious injury after a horse lands on her

Zara and her husband Mike are visiting Australia for the annual Magic Millions event following their traditional Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham. It is thought that their three young kids Mia, Lena and Lucas have remained in the UK during their short New Year break.

Royal style

© Fairfax & Favor Zara opened up about her fashion choices to Nicole Brown

When she's not holidaying Down Under, Zara has picked up some fashion tips from her mother Princess Anne, from rocking regular knee-high boots to modelling casual waterproof clothing suitable for the outdoors.

During the exclusive launch party of Fairfax and Favor's collaboration with Musto, for which the royal is the face, Zara told Nicole Brown: "I'm very lucky to have been in the MUSTO family for such a long time.

"I think my mother [Princess Anne] probably introduced us to MUSTO, but it was always a staple of our wardrobes."

Zara added that she will be wearing pieces from the line on the sidelines as she watches her three children play sports through the winter.

