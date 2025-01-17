Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Kate's children could face a major change with an important decision to be made
Catherine, Princess of Walesm Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince George of Wales attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2024 in Sandringham, Norfolk© Getty

Prince George's next school choice could be life-changing

Edward Lauder
Senior online reporter
5 minutes ago
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are preparing for a significant chapter in their lives as decisions about their education loom. 

The royal siblings, who currently attend Lambrook School near Windsor, may soon part ways as George nears his teenage years.

George's move to secondary school

Prince William, Prince Louis, Prince George, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte© Getty
Prince William, Prince Louis, Prince George, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte

At 11 years old, George is expected to leave Lambrook within the next few years. While Prince William and Princess Kate have not confirmed his next school, speculation is rife.

Eton College, where William was educated, was considered to be a likely option. However, William and Kate are said to be considering Marlborough College in Wiltshire, which would be an interesting decision.

Marlborough College's unique appeal

Kate leaving church with children at Christmas© Getty
Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis and Catherine in Sandringham

Marlborough College holds personal significance for Kate, as it is where she attended school. The prestigious co-educational boarding school, which costs £50,985 a year, could allow all three royal siblings to reunite later in their education.

The school has a reputation for its strong sports programmes and state-of-the-art facilities. Kate and her sister Pippa both excelled in sports during their time there.

Family values and school dynamics

Prince William, Prince Louis, Prince George, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte© Getty
Prince William, Prince Louis, Prince George, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte attend Christmas Morning Service

The close-knit bond between George, Charlotte and Louis could influence the decision. Marlborough College promotes a "family atmosphere" within its 16 boarding houses, which might help ease the transition for the young royals.

According to the school's website, parents are encouraged to visit regularly, and students can return home every third weekend for "exeat weekends". This could align well with William and Kate's commitment to being hands-on parents.

Mixed reviews from alumni

James Middleton, Alizee Thevenet and Editor of Tatler Richard Dennen attend the Bulgari gala dinner to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and unveil the 'Jubilee Emerald Garden' high jewellery set at Westminster Abbey on July 1, 2022 in London, England. © Getty
James Middleton went to Marlborough College

While Marlborough has received glowing praise, not all alumni found the school experience ideal. James Middleton, Kate's brother, has previously said the school was "fantastic" but felt it placed too much emphasis on success.

He shared: "It's all about the best grades, the top of the class, the top teams. My sisters did very well, but it wasn't like that for me."

William and Kate have yet to officially announce George's next step. However, as the family prioritises education and togetherness, the decision is expected to reflect their values.

Fans of the royal family will no doubt be eager to see how the next chapter unfolds for the young royals. Until then, the Wales children will continue enjoying their time at Lambrook, with the support of their dedicated parents.

