Did Princess Kate just debut two birthday gifts?

The Princess of Wales may have been subtly showing us two Christmas or birthday gifts at the Royal Marsden Chelsea on Wednesday.

Kate was spotted with a new, small cranberry-coated bag from Asprey London, complimenting her burgundy outfit.

Not only a new bag, but the elegant royal was accessorised wearing White Gold, Cartier Trinity earrings worth £1,600.

© Getty Images This was Kate's first solo engagement since her cancer diagnosis

Given that her 43rd birthday passed earlier this month, the luxury accessories could have been gifted to her by Prince William or another royal family member.

A reason to think the bag may have been gifted to her is the clutch's customised twist.

Kate's bag has a single strap with gold hoops which is different from the original bag that features a cross-body extendable strap.

© Getty Kate carried a new custom Asprey London bag

For her birthday, Prince William posted a touching tribute to his wife for her 43rd birthday on social media writing of her ''remarkable strength'' and praising her as ''the most incredible wife and mother.''

So could the earrings possibly have been a sentimental gift from her husband?

Special gifts

When it comes to present-buying, it wouldn’t be the first time her husband has hit the mark with good taste in jewellery.

On Christmas Day 2024, Kate wore a new pair of topaz earrings, believed to have been gifted by Prince William.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Her Christmas Day earrings in 2024 may have been a royal gift

Or, another theory is the new hoop earrings earlier this week could have been a nod to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana who was fond of the Cartier ‘Trinity’ Collection.

Either way, it was poignant of Kate to wear someone significant on her first solo engagement since her cancer diagnosis.

After Kate’s difficult year with her cancer diagnosis, now announcing her remission, she deserves to be spoiled like a Princess.