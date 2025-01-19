Duchess Sophie's latest portrait leaves royal fans saying the same thing

A new portrait of the Duchess of Edinburgh was released on Saturday to mark her upcoming 60th birthday.

The stunning picture was shot by fashion and portrait photographer Christina Ebenezer and shows Duchess Sophie posing in a window alcove at Bagshot Park, rocking a chic black jumper and a pleated skirt in a buttery, cream hue.

© Christina Ebenezer The palace has shared a new photograph of the Duchess of Edinburgh to mark her 60th birthday

She accessorised with delicate gold jewellery and highlighted her features with a palette of warm, natural-looking makeup.

Known for championing women and girls, Sophie chose Nigeria-born, London-based Christina because she was interested in her creative style of photography and wanted to support a rising female photographer.

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock Duchess Sophie is celebrating her 60th on 20 January

Following its release, the striking image was shared to the royal family's official Instagram account alongside a caption which in part read: "As The Duchess looks ahead to turning 60, Her Royal Highness has a renewed sense of excitement and commitment to her work around gender equality and looks forward to further embracing and championing this issue in the years to come."

Royal fans were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with many racing to compliment Sophie's ageless appearance. Stunned by her youthful look, one commented: "Hard to believe that she is 60. she Looks Like 45," while a second noted: "How is her royal highness 60?! looks fabulous," and a third chimed in: "60!! Wow, she looks incredible."

While it's unknown how Sophie will celebrate her milestone birthday on Monday, she is expected to mark the occasion privately with her husband Prince Edward.

© Getty Images The royal couple tied the knot in 1999

"She doesn't want to make a big fuss about it," a friend tells HELLO! "She doesn't see this as a big moment."

Sophie and Edward's love story

Earlier this year, Sophie and Edward celebrated their silver wedding anniversary. The couple – who tied the knot on 19 June 1999 at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle – have been married for 25 years.

In a personal message on the royal family's official social media accounts, Edward and Sophie wrote: "We are so grateful for the many kind and lovely messages we have received on our silver wedding anniversary.

"Wishing everyone who is celebrating their own anniversaries a special day too." It was signed off with "Edward & Sophie".

© Getty Images Edward and Sophie are proud parents to Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex

The pair are proud parents to Lady Louise Windsor, who was born on 8 November 2003, and James, Earl of Wessex, whom they welcomed into the world on 17 December 2007.

They live at a sprawling £30 million mansion nestled in Bagshot Park, Surrey. The stunning property sits on 51 acres of land and reportedly has a whopping 120 rooms.