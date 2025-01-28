Meghan Markle's latest setback revealed following Netflix show delay

Meghan Markle has been hit with another disappointment, as a series of new podcast episodes she has been working on has been pushed back.

Her new podcast series is slated for release this year, following a deal she secured with Lemonada Media early last year. In an Instagram post from early January, Lemonada appeared to tease new episodes of Archetypes, Meghan's old podcast, leading to a whirlwind of fan speculation.

Just days ago, the Duchess of Sussex was forced to postpone the release of her new Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, due to the wildfires in Los Angeles.

"I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home states of California," an official statement from Meghan read, released by Netflix.

The show will now launch on March 4, just under two months after its originally planned release date of January 15.

© Netflix Meghan's new lifestyle series has been postponed by nearly two months

Meghan and Harry have also come under intense scrutiny in the US after a scathing 8,000-word profile of them was published in Vanity Fair, the magazine labelled America's 'celebrity bible'.

The article included sources describing the 43-year-old as a difficult employer, others describing difficulties the couple faced in their professional lives, and complaints from fellow residents of Montecito about the pair bringing an unwanted spotlight onto their town.

Despite reports from sources close to the family that they were "distressed" by the article, they have not responded publicly.

Meghan and Harry have been supporting neighbours in the wildfires

During the Los Angeles wildfires, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made donations to relief efforts through their Archwell Foundation and have opened their Montecito home to loved ones who were forced to evacuate.

"They just want to help," a source told HELLO!, after photographs of their outing were met with accusations of a PR stunt.

© Instagram Meghan was seen helping the relief effort

Unfazed by these claims, they have continued to support their community. Meghan made a further visit to deliver lunch and beauty products to the Altadena Girls Fire Recovery group, while Harry was pictured meeting firefighters in the city of Salinas, California.

Meghan and Harry's fight to return to the UK

The Duke of Sussex recently won an enormous privacy battle against News Group Newspapers, eliciting an apology and an eight-figure payout for "serious intrusion" into his private life and that of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Coming as a silver lining in a challenging week for the couple, the court victory will have boosted their morale ahead of their upcoming legal battles.

© Getty Images Prince Harry had a similar trial, related to allegations of unlawful information gathering, in 2023 against the Mirror Group

Though he has some closure, Harry has turned to the next court case in April, which could see him bring his children back to the UK for the first time since 2022 if resolved.

Harry's lawyers will appeal against a High Court judgement upholding a Home Office decision to downgrade his security provision in the UK when he stepped back as a senior working royal in 2022.