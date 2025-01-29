Mike Tindall shares personal video from royal home - watch his plea

Mike Tindall has urged the public to support our canine heroes in a personal home video.

Speaking directly to the camera from his Gloucestershire abode, the former rugby star, 46, is raising awareness about an incredible animal charity which helps retired military and police dogs.

"Everyone knows that I am a patron of Rugby for Heroes, which helps our men and women transitioning out of military life into civil life," Mike began, "But there is also a little charity called Hero Paws, which helps our canine heroes make their transition out of military life, because as you can imagine, they are highly-trained dogs, and this little charity needs your help."

WATCH: Mike Tindall shows support for charity Hero Paws

He continued: "What Hero Paws does is provide support for both the military and police dogs to make their transition from their military to their retirement and their civilian life. They help with things like vet bills and fostering of our canine veterans.

"As you can imagine, they are quite specialised in what their needs are, so please help this great little charity continue to do their amazing work and help our little canine heroes."

Mike and his wife Zara are among the royal family's proud dog owners, sharing their home with three pooches - Storm, Pepper and Blink.

© Getty Mike and daughter Mia with the family's dogs in 2019

The father-of-three even revealed on the Oh My Dog podcast in 2024 that one of the few times he has cried was over the loss of his beloved dogs, Misty and Cawley.

Hero Paws was set up by three former military dog handlers when they realised that the aftercare for retired dogs did not meet the standard expected.

© Hero Paws Hero Paws' founder Jaime Garner with military working dog, Garret

The team, led by former military dog handler Jaime Garner consists of ex-military dog handlers and former members of the Royal Army Veterinary Corps (RAVC) is based in Scotland, but covers the whole of the UK to support dogs from all three services of the military and all UK police forces.

Hero Paws helps desensitize the specialist dogs that have worked in war zones around the world as well as preparing the pups for civilian life with their human foster carers.

© Hero Paws Jaime with retired dogs Fazz and Marion

The charity also helps K9 fosterers with expensive vet bills, costly veterinary operations, retirement care as well as providing welfare support.

Its plan is to create a purpose-built Hero Paws sanctuary in Scotland with acres of land where retired military and police dogs can enjoy the rest of their lives after their service.

To learn more about the amazing work of Hero Paws or to make a donation, please go to heropaws.org.uk/

