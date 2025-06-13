Royal family LIVE: Royal christening countdown is on

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Princess Sofia's daughter Ines is being christened

Get ready for a royally packed day! Princess Ines, the newest addition to the Swedish royal family, is set to be christened this morning, so we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for all the best photos from the big day.

This special occasion also coincides with Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip's 10th wedding anniversary – what a beautiful way to celebrate a decade of marriage.

Elsewhere, King Charles, in his esteemed role as Colonel-in-Chief, the Coldstream Guards, will be presenting four brand new Colours to the 1st and 2nd Battalions (Number 7 Company) of the Coldstream Guards.

In a preview of the upcoming Trooping the Colour birthday parade, one of these new Colours will be proudly carried by Number 7 Company at The King's Birthday Parade in London this Saturday.