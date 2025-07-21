Royal Family LIVE: Belgium royal family celebrate national day, Princess Anne's visit to Wales and more

Good morning and welcome to HELLO!'s live royal blog! We're kicking off what promises to be another busy and exciting day in the world of royalty, bringing you all the latest updates as they happen.

Today, all eyes will be on Belgium as the Belgian royal family celebrates their National Day. We'll be bringing you the most special moments from their celebrations, as King Philippe, Queen Mathilde and their family step out for their national holiday.

Meanwhile, back in the UK, Princess Anne has a packed day ahead! As the President of The Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth, the Princess Royal will be attending the Annual General Meeting before making an appearance at the prestigious Royal Welsh Show at The Royal Welsh Showground.

Stay tuned throughout the day for all the key updates, stunning photos, and the latest royal news from around the globe!