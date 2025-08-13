Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Disappointment for Princess Beatrice as HELLO! readers give verdict on name
Disappointment for Princess Beatrice as HELLO! readers give verdict on name

Disappointment for Princess Beatrice as HELLO! readers give verdict on her name

The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, was almost called Annabel

Princess Beatrice looking to the right with a serious expression, wearing a marroon fascinator and navy cardigan© Getty Images
Iona MacRobert
Iona MacRobert
2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice caused division last week when HELLO! readers debated whether they would have preferred her to be called Annabel.

While nearly half (45%) chose Beatrice, most picked Annabel – the name the royal was almost given. Sorry, Beatrice, but I have to agree with the majority on this one.

The meaning of the name Annabel is ''lovable", which is so cute. But for the Beatrice voters out there, the name also carries a lovely connotation as the moniker means ''bringer of joy''.

Princess Beatrice of York during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse© Getty
The majority of HELLO! readers preferred the name Annabel...

Not to blame Queen Elizabeth II, but she may have swayed the final decision on this one. The late Queen allegedly thought the name Annabel was “too yuppie” and reportedly suggested the name Beatrice to the Duke and Duchess during the royal family’s annual summer break at Balmoral.

For anyone unfamiliar with the term ''yuppie'', it was a phrase mainly used in the 1980s to refer to a young urban professional. Understandably, names are a huge part of a royal's public image, so perhaps choosing a less urban-sounding name was the best bet.

Due to having a slightly less traditional name of my own (Iona), I’m naturally swayed towards the most unique option.

While the monarch isn't required to approve the family's baby names, the late Queen would often be informed of the choice. I can't help but wonder what her opinion of my name would have been. I imagine she would have approved, given the royal family’s Scottish ties (one hopes). It’s also not uncommon for parents to have various baby name options – mine nearly called me Emily. 

The poll results and recently revealed royal baby names got me thinking about how the monarchy is modernising – and that we may see a shift towards more contemporary names in the future…

Balance of Traditional and Modern

While many regal names remain in circulation, there now tends to be a balance between honouring family history and embracing something more contemporary.

The Prince and Princess of Wales gave Prince Louis the middle names Arthur Charles, which balance out his more modern first name. As a whole, the name still sounds quite royal, but I do like the double-barreled middle name to even it out.

Prince Louis pulling playful face© Getty
Prince Louis of Cambridge suits his middle names

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their son Archie Harrison – his first name being a more casual, nickname-style version of Archibald. I adore this name and think it holds so much character – perfect for a younger boy growing up in the modern era.

mother holding baby on sofa © Getty Images
Prince Archie is a modern royal...
 

Greek Influences


A few royals have opted for names with Greek origins. I think these names sound gorgeous.

Most recently, the Duke and Duchess of Westminster named their first daughter Cosima – a name derived from the Greek word kosmos, meaning order, harmony, or the universe.

The leaves of Olivia's tiara are mounted in silver© Getty Images
The couple welcomed their baby in July 2025

This name is absolutely on my future baby name list because it sounds so stylish.

Back in January 2025, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, named their daughter Athena – a reference to the Ancient Greek goddess of war and wisdom.

Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on January 22© Instagram
Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on January 22

She’s not the only Athena around. Countess Athena is the youngest child of Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark

Countess Athena in a floral dress© Shutterstock
The Danish royals have some less traditional baby names

Ultimately, I think Greek-influenced names still sound fashionable without being too regal.

Personal References

Another recent trend in royal baby names is the inclusion of personal or sentimental meanings rather than choosing names solely for their royal legacy.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s eldest daughter is named Sienna – a nod to his Italian heritage. The name draws its roots from the Italian city of Siena and is also a colour pigment, generally a yellow-brown. Again, an unusual connotation for a royal name, but a lovely choice.

Princess Beatrice with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and children Wolfie, Sienna and Athena at Lioness Parade in London© Getty
Beatrice and Edoardo chose European roots for their baby name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their daughter Lilibet, derived from a childhood nickname used by the Duke’s late grandmother, the Queen. This was another unexpected and heartfelt personal touch. I’m not as much of a fan of the name, but I do think the sentiment behind it is really special.

Prince Harry cuddling Lilibet on a boat© Instagram / @meghan
Lilibet's middle name is in tribute to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana

