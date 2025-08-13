Disappointment for Princess Beatrice as HELLO! readers give verdict on her name

Princess Beatrice caused division last week when HELLO! readers debated whether they would have preferred her to be called Annabel.

While nearly half (45%) chose Beatrice, most picked Annabel – the name the royal was almost given. Sorry, Beatrice, but I have to agree with the majority on this one.

The meaning of the name Annabel is ''lovable", which is so cute. But for the Beatrice voters out there, the name also carries a lovely connotation as the moniker means ''bringer of joy''.

Not to blame Queen Elizabeth II, but she may have swayed the final decision on this one. The late Queen allegedly thought the name Annabel was “too yuppie” and reportedly suggested the name Beatrice to the Duke and Duchess during the royal family’s annual summer break at Balmoral.

For anyone unfamiliar with the term ''yuppie'', it was a phrase mainly used in the 1980s to refer to a young urban professional. Understandably, names are a huge part of a royal's public image, so perhaps choosing a less urban-sounding name was the best bet.

Due to having a slightly less traditional name of my own (Iona), I’m naturally swayed towards the most unique option.

While the monarch isn't required to approve the family's baby names, the late Queen would often be informed of the choice. I can't help but wonder what her opinion of my name would have been. I imagine she would have approved, given the royal family’s Scottish ties (one hopes). It’s also not uncommon for parents to have various baby name options – mine nearly called me Emily.

The poll results and recently revealed royal baby names got me thinking about how the monarchy is modernising – and that we may see a shift towards more contemporary names in the future…

Greek Influences

A few royals have opted for names with Greek origins. I think these names sound gorgeous. Most recently, the Duke and Duchess of Westminster named their first daughter Cosima – a name derived from the Greek word kosmos, meaning order, harmony, or the universe. © Getty Images The couple welcomed their baby in July 2025 This name is absolutely on my future baby name list because it sounds so stylish. Back in January 2025, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, named their daughter Athena – a reference to the Ancient Greek goddess of war and wisdom. © Instagram Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on January 22 She’s not the only Athena around. Countess Athena is the youngest child of Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark. © Shutterstock The Danish royals have some less traditional baby names Ultimately, I think Greek-influenced names still sound fashionable without being too regal.

Personal References Another recent trend in royal baby names is the inclusion of personal or sentimental meanings rather than choosing names solely for their royal legacy. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s eldest daughter is named Sienna – a nod to his Italian heritage. The name draws its roots from the Italian city of Siena and is also a colour pigment, generally a yellow-brown. Again, an unusual connotation for a royal name, but a lovely choice. © Getty Beatrice and Edoardo chose European roots for their baby name Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their daughter Lilibet, derived from a childhood nickname used by the Duke’s late grandmother, the Queen. This was another unexpected and heartfelt personal touch. I’m not as much of a fan of the name, but I do think the sentiment behind it is really special. © Instagram / @meghan Lilibet's middle name is in tribute to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana