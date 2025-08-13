Disappointment for Princess Beatrice as HELLO! readers give verdict on her name

The meaning of the name Annabel is ''lovable", which is so cute. But for the Beatrice voters out there, the name also carries a lovely connotation as the moniker means ''bringer of joy''.
Not to blame Queen Elizabeth II, but she may have swayed the final decision on this one. The late Queen allegedly thought the name Annabel was “too yuppie” and reportedly suggested the name Beatrice to the Duke and Duchess during the royal family’s annual summer break at Balmoral.
For anyone unfamiliar with the term ''yuppie'', it was a phrase mainly used in the 1980s to refer to a young urban professional. Understandably, names are a huge part of a royal's public image, so perhaps choosing a less urban-sounding name was the best bet.
Due to having a slightly less traditional name of my own (Iona), I’m naturally swayed towards the most unique option.
While the monarch isn't required to approve the family's baby names, the late Queen would often be informed of the choice. I can't help but wonder what her opinion of my name would have been. I imagine she would have approved, given the royal family’s Scottish ties (one hopes). It’s also not uncommon for parents to have various baby name options – mine nearly called me Emily.
The poll results and recently revealed royal baby names got me thinking about how the monarchy is modernising – and that we may see a shift towards more contemporary names in the future…
Balance of Traditional and Modern
While many regal names remain in circulation, there now tends to be a balance between honouring family history and embracing something more contemporary.
The late Queen's pregnancies were never formally announced. Instead, Buckingham Palace released a statement alluding to then Princess Elizabeth's first pregnancy with Charles, which read: "Her Royal Highness the Princess Elizabeth will undertake no public engagements after the end of June." Charles was born on 14 November 1948, a year into his parents' marriage.
2. Princess Diana's first pregnancy
In November 1981, Princess Diana announced she was expecting her first child with Charles, who was then Prince of Wales. The palace shared a much more personal statement, saying the couple were "delighted by the news," just a few months after their wedding. Prince William, a future King, arrived on 21 June 1982.
3. Sarah, Duchess of York pregnancies
The line of succession grew as Sarah, Duchess of York and her then-husband, Prince Andrew, announced in January 1988 they were "very pleased" to be expecting their first baby. Their eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, was born on 8 August 1988, and second daughter, Princess Eugenie, arrived on 23 March 1990.
4. The Princess of Wales's first pregnancy
Kensington Palace were forced to announce Princess Kate's pregnancy earlier than planned, after the then Duchess of Cambridge was hospitalised with hyperemesis gravidarum (a severe form of pregnancy sickness). She was discharged from King Edward VII after a three-day stay.
5. The Duchess of Sussex's first pregnancy
In October 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were expecting their first child after arriving in Sydney, Australia for their first overseas royal tour since their marriage a few months prior.
Greek Influences
A few royals have opted for names with Greek origins. I think these names sound gorgeous.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their daughter Lilibet, derived from a childhood nickname used by the Duke’s late grandmother, the Queen. This was another unexpected and heartfelt personal touch. I’m not as much of a fan of the name, but I do think the sentiment behind it is really special.
