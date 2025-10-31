Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family LIVE: Andrew latest, Princess Leonor's birthday and more
Live:

All of the latest news and updates from Friday 31 October as Spain marks a special day and all the latest on Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

Princess Leonor in a black blazer© Borja B. Hojas
Danielle Stacey
Danielle Stacey
Updated: 9 minutes ago
TODAY'S BIGGEST ROYAL STORIES

  • Spain's Princess Leonor turns 20
  • Princess Anne as patron of Scottish Rugby Union will attend a 'Team Run' training session at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh.
  • Latest reactions after the King's statement to formally remove Andrew's titles.


Danielle Stacey
Online Royal Correspondent
9m ago

Princess Leonor

As Princess Leonor marks her 20th birthday, here's 20 fun facts about the future Spanish queen to celebrate the occasion.

Read in full here.

Princess Leonor of Spain© Getty Images
Princess Leonor is King Felipe and Queen Letizia's eldest daughter
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
34m ago

Royal Halloween

While some royals have donned fancy dress in the past (remember Kate's iconic Noughties witch outfit?), they don't usually mark the day publicly.

But do they decorate their homes for the occasion?

See Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's pumpkin fun and discover the sweet tradition Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have had passed down from their grandmother, Carole Middleton…

Kate Middleotn dressed up for Halloween 2007© Shutterstock
Kate pictured in her pre-royal days dressed up for Halloween

 

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
59m ago

Good morning!

Good morning, it's Danielle, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, bringing you all of the latest royal news and updates. 

You rejoin us after Buckingham Palace issued a statement from the King about formally removing Prince Andrew's titles, styles and honours, and evicting his brother from Royal Lodge.

Here's everything we know as we await further developments. 

Here's what else is coming up today: 

  • It's a special day for the Spanish monarchy as Princess Leonor turns 20. 
  • And the Princess Royal will be in Edinburgh, attending a Scottish Rugby training session at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh.
  • Later today, as Honorary Fellow of Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, she will also open the Dr. Joyce Grainger Learning Centre.
