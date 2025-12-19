Live:Updated7m ago

LIVE: King Charles' outing, royal health updates and celebrity supporters

HELLO! brings you all the royal news from Friday 19th December, starting with Prince Harry's polo match alongside close friend Nacho Figueras

Crown Princess Mette- Marit of Norway visits The International Library Of Fashion at Stasjonsmesterbygningen on January 24, 2025© Getty Images
HELLO!
Melanie Macleod
Laura Sutcliffe
Rebecca Lewis
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Melanie Macleod
Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor
7m ago

In case you missed it...

Yesterday saw Prince Harry take to the polo field in Aspen to take part in The St Regis World Snow Polo Championship, alongside his pal, Nacho Figueras.

In a star-studded turn out, everyone from Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russel to Rebel Wilson was there to cheer him on!

Prince Harry (bottom right) at the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship
Melanie Macleod
Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor
15m ago

Checking in!

Good morning royal watchers - we're kicking off today's blog with news from Norway's royal family. 

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway attends Queen Sonja's Art Stable on June 23, 2025 in Oslo, Norway.© Getty Images
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway is set to undergo surgery

The Norwegian palace shared the worrying news that Crown Princess Mette-Marit is set to undergo a lung transplant. Read the full details here

