Privacy is key
It's unlikely that William or Kate have social media accounts where they share photos of their children — they are too afraid that the media will get hold of personal photos. The couple are fiercely protective of their kids' privacy, even releasing a letter in August 2015, asking the media to leave the kids alone.
"They want both children to be free to play in public and semi-public spaces with other children without being photographed," a statement from Kensington Palace read. It’s understandable that the couple were upset after paparazzi were seen following George and his nanny, going as far as hiding in cars to get photos of the young Prince.
Recently, the couple planted 40-foot hedges in front of Kensington Palace so that George and Charlotte can play outside without anyone being able to see them through the gate. At Anmer Hall, the family's country estate, there is a no-fly zone, so helicopters can't get photos of the children. Like all parents, William and Kate do enjoy publicly sharing adorable photos of their kids, but they only do it on big occasions like birthdays or christenings.