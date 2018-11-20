The Duchess of Sussex has been showing off her baby bump ever since it was announced in October that she is expecting. In their statement Kensington Palace said: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."
The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "delighted for the couple," while Meghan's mother Doria Ragland is "looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild".
While no exact due date has been given, Meghan is expected to give birth in March or April 2019.
JULY
Meghan will have just fallen pregnant when she visited Ireland in July. Looking back at the photos, do you think the Duchess was showing signs of her pregnancy? See how her baby bump has grown month by month…