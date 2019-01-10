See how Meghan Markle's baby bump has grown from October to today

12 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

...
1/12
Meghan's bump in Dublin in July
Photo: © Getty Images
1/12

The Duchess of Sussex has been showing off her baby bump ever since it was announced in October that she is expecting. In their statement Kensington Palace said: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are "delighted for the couple," while Meghan's mother Doria Ragland is "looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild".

While no exact due date has been given, Meghan is expected to give birth in March or April 2019.

JULY

Meghan will have just fallen pregnant when she visited Ireland in July. Looking back at the photos, do you think the Duchess was showing signs of her pregnancy? See how her baby bump has grown month by month…

Meghan's bump in August
Photo: © Getty Images
2/12

EARLY AUGUST

In early August, Meghan attended the wedding of Prince Harry's close friends, Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks, in Surrey. The royal wasn't showing yet, and hid her petite frame under a loose sleeveless blouse and a floaty pleated, midi skirt by Club Monaco.

Meghan's bump in September
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

SEPTEMBER

The following month in September, Meghan looked sensational in a long sleeved black dress by Givenchy, which featured a thigh-high slit and fitted bodice. There were still no signs of a baby bump. Instead, she drew attention to her slim waist with her gold and black belt.

Meghan wears tight leather skirt in October
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

EARLY OCTOBER

But the rumour mill started swirling in October when Prince Harry's wife stepped out in a tight leather skirt in Sussex. The royals were visiting their namesake county, and for the day trip, Meghan chose the Hugo Boss number which skimmed over her very tiny bump.

Meghan's bump starting to show in Australia
Photo: © Getty Images
5/12

MID OCTOBER

A few weeks later and Meghan's bump is starting to show. The Duchess hasn't needed to hide her pregnancy now that she and Harry have confirmed their exciting news. Meghan's changing figure was clear to see in the first week of her Australia tour, when she sported a Dion Lee navy dress that emphasised her new curve.

Meghan cradles her bump on Fraser Island
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

MID OCTOBER

During a walkabout on Fraser Island, Meghan was pictured sweetly cradling her baby bump as she greeted well wishers. The mum-to-be wore a floaty linen dress by American eco-friendly brand Reformation, which perfectly highlighted her changing figure.

Meghan's bump pops out in Fiji
Photo: © PA
7/12

MID OCTOBER

Whilst attending a reception and state dinner hosted by the President of Fiji, mum-to-be Meghan showed off her blossoming bump, which her full-length blue gown by designer Safiyaa perfectly highlighted.

Meghan's baby bump at the Royal Variety Performance
Photo: © Getty Images
8/12

MID NOVEMBER

The Duchess' protruding bump really started to show in October/November time. Here, Meghan is pictured arriving at the Royal Variety Performance in London - her first time at the event, when she accompanied Harry. She stunned in a beautiful outfit that consisted of a black halter-neck top with white floral embroidery by Safiyaa, which she teamed with a floor-length black skirt and heels.

Meghan's bump in Seraphine maternity
Photo: © Rex
9/12

EARLY DECEMBER

The Duke and Duchess stepped out for a charity carol service alongside some of Harry's closest friends, and Meghan, who showed her support for the cause by reading a beautiful poem at the service, showcased her gorgeous baby bump. Meghan, who was thought to be wearing a Seraphine maternity dress, had not been seen for weeks, so fans were delighted to get an update on baby Sussex!

Meghan's bump at the fashion awards
Photo: © Getty Images
10/12

EARLY DECEMBER

The mother-to-be made a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards on 10 December, where she was reunited with her wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller. Clutching her baby bump, Meghan presented the very prestigious British Women's Wear Designer of The Year Award to Clare and everyone in the crowd went wild.

Meghan Markle's Christmas Day bump
11/12

CHRISTMAS DAY

Meghan Markle's bump was in full view as she joined the rest of the royal family at church in Sandringham on Christmas Day. Wearing a chic Victoria Beckham coat, Meghan kept her future baby warm as she walked arm-in-arm with her husband, future dad Prince Harry. 

The Duchess has never given an exact due date for her first baby but royal fans were over excited when she was asked by photographer Karen Anvil when the baby would be here. Her response? She's 'nearly there'. How exciting!

meghan-markle-bump-patronage
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

Early January

A couple of weeks later and Meghan's bump had grown quite substantially. The Duchess was visiting her new patronage, Smart Works, in Soho – a charity that helps long-term unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills, confidence and tools to succeed in job interviews, return to employment and transform their lives. One aspect that the charity helps with is dressing for an interview. Meghan, who looked sleek in a black dress and camel coat, turned stylist for the day and helped one lady choose an appropriate work outfit.

