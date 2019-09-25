Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take baby Archie to meet Desmond Tutu on royal tour - best photos

It was an exciting day for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at his legacy foundation in Cape Town, on their third day of the tour. The royal couple were also joined by their four-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, making this his public debut on their royal tour of Africa.
Archie, dressed in £12.99 light blue striped dungarees by H&M, looked happy and content in his mother's arms as she carried him on his first official outing, documented on Sussex Royal's Instagram stories.
After the meeting with the Archbishop, Harry flew to Botswana as the Duchess carried out solo engagements, visiting the Woodstock Exchange to meet female entrepreneurs working in technology. Meghan then stopped at mothers2mothers, an organisation which trains and employs women living with HIV.
