﻿
11 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take baby Archie to meet Desmond Tutu on royal tour - best photos

Day three of the royal tour!

...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take baby Archie to meet Desmond Tutu on royal tour - best photos
You're reading

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take baby Archie to meet Desmond Tutu on royal tour - best photos

1/11
Next

Archie looks like Prince Harry's double in these incredible photos
archie harry meghan
1/11

It was an exciting day for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at his legacy foundation in Cape Town, on their third day of the tour. The royal couple were also joined by their four-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, making this his public debut on their royal tour of Africa.

Archie, dressed in £12.99 light blue striped dungarees by H&M, looked happy and content in his mother's arms as she carried him on his first official outing, documented on Sussex Royal's Instagram stories.

READ: 8 surprising facts about royal tours

After the meeting with the Archbishop, Harry flew to Botswana as the Duchess carried out solo engagements, visiting the Woodstock Exchange to meet female entrepreneurs working in technology. Meghan then stopped at mothers2mothers, an organisation which trains and employs women living with HIV.

Click through the gallery to see more pictures...

archie wave
Photo: © PA
2/11

Footage of Meghan and Harry making their way to see the statesman in Cape Town was first posted on the couple's official Instagram account. Here, Archie seen giving a little wave.

Meghan looked elegant in a navy and white printed silk dress by Club Monaco, while Harry donned a navy suit. 

MORE: Archie Harrison makes first appearance on royal tour of Africa

archie kiss on head
Photo: © Getty Images
3/11

Archie was certainly the centre of attention as he was greeted with a gentle kiss on the forehead.

In full: Meghan Markle's impassioned speech received huge cheers

prince harry hugging tour
4/11

The 87-year-old cleric spent half an hour with the couple and Archie at the historic premises of his Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, the Old Granary, a restored centuries old edifice built by slaves.

MORE: Meghan Markle pays sweet tribute to Prince Harry with Archie's first tour outfit

meghan harry archie cape town
Photo: © PA
5/11

The Sussexes joined the Archbishop, 87, and his daughter Thandeka Tutu Gxashe for tea, with Archie happily sitting on his mother's knees throughout. Meghan said of her son, "He's an old soul," while Harry said of the cameras: "I think he is used to it already."

GALLERY: All the times royal baby Archie has melted our hearts

royal tour trio
Photo: © PA
6/11

Meghan bounced baby Archie on her lap throughout the meeting. 

MORE: Who are Prince Harry's closest friends? See his squad here

archie smiling meghan lap
Photo: © PA
7/11

Ahead of their tour, a royal source previously told HELLO! that Harry and Meghan hoped to include their son at some point in the programme.

READ: Kate Middleton working hard behind the scenes

meghan-archie-desmond-tutu-kiss
Photo: © Getty Images
8/11

The Sussexes also posted this gorgeous black and white photo of the archbishop kissing Archie's head on Instagram.

HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash says Harry, Meghan and Archie were given a lot of gifts by Desmond Tutu this morning, including a pair of framed photographs of Princess Diana meeting Nelson Mandela in 1997 (including one for William), a matching pair of beaded bracelets and a set of signed children's books for Archie. 

The gifts for the royal tot included Children's Bible Stories, Desmond and the Mean Word, both written by the Archbishop, a children's songbook including the work of anti-apartheid poet Patricia Schonstein & the Book of Joy, signed by the Archbishop and Dalai Lama. They also received a set of portable and recyclable lap-desks from the Tutu Desk Campaign.

meghan-everlane-jumpsuit
Photo: © Getty Images
9/11

Harry departed for Botswana as Meghan carried out two solo engagements. 

Her first stop was the Woodstock Exchange. Meghan changed into her black Everlane jumpsuit, Manolo Blahnik heels and her statement gold GAS Bijoux Onde Gourmette earrings from the tour of Morocco in February. 

MORE: Meghan Markle wears sleek black Everlane jumpsuit as she meets female entrepreneurs

meghan-woodstock-exhange
Photo: © Getty Images
10/11

The Duchess met female entrepreneurs working in technology to highlight the importance of networking between them and successful role models. 

meghan-ladies-who-launch
Photo: © Getty Images
11/11

Meghan attended the Ladies who Launch event and discussed the importance of passing on knowledge and experiences. 

The Duchess also shared her excitement about bringing Archie on tour, telling the group: "We're only five months in right now. Being a working mum and travelling as well with a baby, my goodness it's a lot, but it's all so exciting."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...