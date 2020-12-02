12 adorable photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are settled in their new home in Santa Barbara with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020.
While Prince Harry and Meghan are raising the tot as a private citizen, the couple often share insights about the new milestones that Archie has reached or funny moments, – including popping up during their video calls!
The public has only been treated to a few photos of Archie since his birth in May 2019, but we can already see how much of a cutie he's growing up to be! From his christening in July 2019 to his first birthday, let's take a look at all the times Archie has melted our hearts...
READ: Biggest royal moments over the past decade - including weddings and royal babies
On New Year's Eve 2019, Harry and Meghan shared a new photo of Archie with his dad during their six-week break from royal duties. The Duke beamed as he held his nearly eight-month-old son in his arms, who was wrapped up in a Boden coat, matching booties and a bobble hat.