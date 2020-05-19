﻿
19 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

18 incredible photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

The Sussexes have been married for three years

13 royal parents and their identical children - see the most striking photos
Sharnaz Shahid
All eyes were on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday 19 May 2018. 

Thousands of royal visitors lined the streets of Windsor to watch the day unfold, from the arrival of the groom with his best man Prince William (pictured) to the all-important first glimpse of the beautiful bride Meghan in her bespoke Givenchy bridal gown.

The celebration saw Prince Harry's close family, including grandparents the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, father Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall gather at the church, along with the Duchess of Cambridge, who looked resplendent as she made her first official appearance since welcoming son Prince Louis just three weeks earlier.

She was joined by Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who played a huge part in the bridal party as pageboy and bridesmaid. George and Amal Clooney and the cast of Suits were also among the high-profile guests on the big day.

READ: Facts about Meghan Markle's wedding dress

Life has changed for the Sussexes since their big day in 2018 and the couple are now living in Montecito, Santa Barbara with their two-year-old son Archie after stepping back as senior royals in March 2020. The couple will also welcome a baby girl when Meghan gives birth this summer. 

As Harry and Meghan celebrate their third wedding anniversary, take a look back at some of the most memorable moments from their fairytale nuptials. 

2/19

WATCH: All the highlights from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

Victoria Beckham arrived hand-in-hand with husband David. The fashion designer looked stunning in a dress from her own collection, while David looked equally dapper in a smart suit. The couple also attended the wedding of Harry's brother Prince William in 2011.

Meanwhile, Amal wowed in a vibrant yellow Stella McCartney dress and matching hat, while George looked smart in a grey suit. Meghan's former Suits co-star Gabriel Macht, who plays the lead role of Harvey Specter, also attended the ceremony with his wife Jacinda Barrett.

MORE: What it was like to cover Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding first-hand

There was a ten-strong bridal party. As well as Prince George and Princess Charlotte, other pageboys and bridesmaids included Ivy, Brian and John Mulroney, Zalie Warren, Florence van Cutsem, Remi and Ryland Litt and Jasper Dyer.

MORE: The secret meanings hidden in 8 royal brides' stunning wedding dresses

Viewers got their first glimpse at the beautiful bride when she travelled to St George's Chapel with her mother Doria Ragland. Meghan had spent the night before at the exclusive Cliveden House with her mum.

MORE: How 8 royal brides spent the night before their wedding: galas, palace parties and surprise walkabouts

Upon her arrival, Meghan was joined by her adorable bridal party. Her pageboys Brian and John Mulroney - the twin sons of her best friend Jessica Mulroney - held the five-metre long train as she made her entrance.

MORE: 21 of the most iconic – and expensive – royal wedding dresses in history

In a touching moment, Meghan was walked down the aisle by her father-in-law, Prince Charles. Speaking about walking Meghan down the aisle, Prince Charles said in a statement that he was "pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way".

The couple held hands as they said their vows in the ceremony, which was led by Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

MORE: 21 of the most beautiful royal wedding bouquets: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

Reverend Michael Curry delivered a powerful sermon about love during the service. His upbeat address titled The Power of Love captured the imagination of the wedding guests and viewers alike, with many smiling as the pastor gave his passionate speech.

Harry and Meghan selected British jewellery company Cleave and Company to create their wedding bands. The bride's ring was "fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen" and her husband wore a "Platinum Band with a textured finish."

They exchanged their vows in a midday ceremony which was watched by millions across the world.

The newlyweds shared a kiss as they stood on the steps at the entrance to St George's Chapel following the ceremony. They were met with rapturous applause from the crowds outside the chapel.

Members of the royal family including the Queen, Prince Philip, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were all in attendance.

Following their wedding ceremony, Prince Harry and Meghan went on a horse-drawn carriage procession around Windsor. They waved and smiled as they travelled through the town and back up the Long Walk.

This unique photo, which immediately went viral, was taken by PA photographer Yui Mok. He described the picture as being "purely coincidental" after it was taken from the roof of George IV Gateway of Windsor Castle, showing the couple holding hands and looking out the crowds whilst the bride's bouquet rest on her lap.

The royal couple broke tradition with their "ethereal" lemon elderflower cake, which was displayed in an unusual installation at Windsor Castle. The cake was displayed in an unconventional way - with three separate cakes displayed on ornate gold goblets and adorned with fresh peonies and roses.

MORE: Meghan Markle's royal wedding cake maker shares behind-the-scenes peek at preparations

The couple arrived at their second reception in style - in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero, which had a number plate reading "190518" in recognition of their wedding date. Meghan had changed into a second wedding dress - a high neck, sleeveless Stella McCartney gown, which she paired with Aquazzurra shoes. Meanwhile, Prince Harry looked dapper in a tuxedo.

Meghan paid tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales by wearing a beautiful ring that once belonged to her. She wore Diana's stunning emerald cut aquamarine ring to her evening wedding reception at Frogmore House.

Meghan's wedding bouquet were sent to the Abbey, the day after her wedding. The flowers were laid on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior. The Queen Mother started the sweet tradition when she married King George VI in 1923, in memory of her brother Fergus, who was killed in 1915 at the Battle of Loos during the First World War.

