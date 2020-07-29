The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge might be royal, but they are raising their children just like any other parents. From spending quality time with grandparents to enjoying outdoor sports, these royal tots certainly have a special upbringing!
Life as a royal parent looks busy, to say the least - keeping up with public engagements, tours abroad, homeschooling during the lockdown and then the normal mum and dad duties at home. Prince William and Kate certainly have their hands full with Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis.
Let's take a look at the couple's parenting style...
Date night is important
William and Kate are rarely apart from their children, especially the Duchess who took her longest maternity leave with Louis for six months until autumn 2018. But factoring in some 'alone time' is also very important! The Cambridges went on their first holiday as a family of five in summer 2018, visiting the private island of Mustique.
And during their fun-filled stay, William and Kate managed to take a night off parenting duty and attend a gold-themed party. The Splash of Gold bash was held at Basil's Bar. Fellow revellers revealed to HELLO! that William and Kate attended "on the early side" and looked to be having a great time. Sources said they dressed "island chic" with Prince William sporting a Pinkhouse Mustique shirt to support the local brand. "They were there for the cocktails segment and kept it rather classy," the source said.
