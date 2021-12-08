The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by Prince William and members of the royal family as she hosted a special Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.
Kate was supported by the Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Mike and Zara Tindall, and Princess Eugenie.
The Duchess' family, including her parents Carole and Michael Middleton, and her siblings, were also spotted arriving at the Abbey.
The Together At Christmas carol service was hosted and spearheaded by the Duchess, and supported by The Royal Foundation, to pay tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the UK who have supported their communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event featured carols sung by the Westminster Abbey choir alongside Leona Lewis and Ellie Goulding – who performed at the Cambridges' wedding reception in 2011.
The service also included readings delivered by the Duke of Cambridge, British Paralympian and junior doctor Kim Daybell and Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway.
Royal fans will be able to watch the Christmas concert when it is televised by ITV on Christmas Eve at 7.30pm.
READ: Kate Middleton wows in head-to-toe red for festive outing