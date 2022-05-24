21 cool but affordable jewellery brands that make the perfect gift

If you're looking for the perfect gift for a teenage girl or a young adult in 2022, you might want to check out our list of cool - but affordable - jewellery brands. Whatever your budget, you've got the pick of the best below...

Missoma Jewellery

Just ask Meghan Markle! Missoma is an excellent choice for young adults and it’s virtually impossible to not choose a great piece. Whether you’re looking for silver, gold, or personalised, this brand has all the crowd-pleasers for the best treat. The founder, Marisa Hordern, is all about championing women and she’s a strong believer that jewellery is all about decorating life and bringing small moments of happiness to your day.

Recently the brand has expanded to fine jewellery, so as well as finding personalised, chic pieces, you can also invest in forever jewellery, as well.

Our Missoma top pick

Sqiggle large hoop earrings, £115, Missoma

Edge of Ember Jewellery

This brand has the royal seal of approval as well - Meghan has worn this jewellery brand on a number of occasions as well. Having launched in 2014, Edge of Ember is now an all-female operation that aims to help customers make empowered choices about fashion and a positive impact in the world. The brand works with artisan groups and small-scale factories in Asia that are run in an ethical manner.

Our Edge of Ember top pick

Initial huggie earring, £68, Edge of Ember

Pandora Jewellery

It's no secret that young girls love Pandora - you just need to walk past a shop on a busy Saturday afternoon to see that! It might be known for cute charms and easy-to-buy gifts, but there is a new collection that's going to be a big winner with young women.The Pandora ME collection is all about empowering everyone to be who they want to be, and is said to be a collection for creators inspired by Gen Z. Pandora cherry-picked inspiring artists from the world of music including Addison Rae, Charli XCX, Donté Colley, Beabaoobee and Cecilia Cantarano who shine in their favourite pieces, remixed to reflect each of their unique styles.

Our Pandora Jewellery top pick

Star necklace, £70, Pandora

Mejuri Jewellery

The CEO of Mujui, Noura Sakkijha, said: "I founded Mejuri because I saw a jewellery industry that was built for men gifting women and not women celebrating themselves. To me, the truest expression of Mejuri is mutual uplift: all of us supporting each other, and you, our community, feeling empowered to invest in yourself and, in turn, the community around you.”

You'll find a lovely mix of affordable and luxury pieces on site, and there's a new drop each week. We dare you not to find something that you truly love.

Our Mejuri top pick

Topaz pinky signet ring, £88, Mejuri

Astrid & Miyu Jewellery

Give them a piece of jewellery that they'll treasure - without having to break the bank. Astrid and Miyu is all about stacking necklaces for a glam look - so start them off on their journey with our top picks of gorgeous base necklaces. They also have some stunning earring options, from stylish hoops to ear cuffs. Enjoy!

Our Astrid + Miyu top pick

Serenity pearl T-Bar necklace, £89, Astrid & Miyu

Asley Clarke Jewellery

Astley Clarke is a luxury British brand celebrating design and craftsmanship. The brand only works with noble metals, semi-precious and precious gemstones, and natural diamonds, which are responsibly sourced and adhere to the Kimberley Process. Astley Clarke also supports Theirworld, a charity that champions women’s and children’s causes in the developing world.

Our Astley Clarke top pick

Mother of Pearl necklace, £195, Astley Clarke

Soru Jewellery

You will have heard of Soru Jewellery - or you'll have spotted it on Instagram before, that's for sure! Founded in 2013 by two half English-Sicilian sisters Francesca Kelly and Marianna Doyle in Solihull. The pair absolutely loved jewellery, and their summer trips to Sicily to see family inspired them to create stand out pieces of jewellery at attainable prices. Each piece is ethically handmade using gold plated sterling silver and semi-precious gemstones. Oh, and the brand has one major royal fan - and that's the Duchess of Cambridge who has been spotted wearing Soru Jewellery on more than one occasion. Opening up one of these gifts will bring a smile to anyone's face.

Our Soru Jewellery top pick

Limited Edition The Fashion Bug Blog x Soru Pearl Love Heart Earrings, £165, Soru Jewllery

Laura Gravestock Jewellery

Luxury British jewellery brand Laura Gravestock Jewellery was founded in 2009 by designer and owner, Laura Gravestock. Loved by celebrities and influencers alike, Laura's jewellery is covetable with a playful twist. Recently Laura collaborated with style maven Rachel Stevens and it's a smash hit with fans.

Our Laura Gravestock top pick

Rachel Stevens is wearing Open Hearts Chunky Gold Hoops, £85, and The Perfect Chain Necklace, £155

AURUM + GREY Jewellery

Jewellery brand AURUM + GREY was born in 2015 by Talya Paskin, who was inspired to create her own jewellery line when she struggled to find special gifts for her bridesmaids when planning her wedding. Since then her jewels have been spotted on ALL the celebs; from the Kardashians to Laura Whitmore, Millie Mackintosh and some of Instagram’s coolest influencers. The ideal gift for any fashion-conscious teen.

Our Aurum + Grey top pick

Initial slider bracelet, £160, AURUM + GREY

Swarovski Jewellery

There are some wonderful new-in pieces perfect for the younger crowd at Swarovski. Since 1895, founder Daniel Swarovski’s mastery of crystal cutting has defined the company. Today, the family carries on the tradition and, recently, celebrated its 125th anniversary.

Our Swarovski top pick

Lovely bracelet, £135, Swarovski

Recognised Jewellery

Recognised was founded in 2018 and it's a special one - it gives recognition to individuals, charities and causes to raise awareness, spark conversation and bring solidarity. 100% of profits from the brand's unique Statement Popons are donated to powerful causes such as mental health, cancer support and more.

Our Recognised top pick

Statement Popons (chain purchased separately), from £40, Recognised

Ivy Rose Jewellery

Inspired by nature, Ivy Rose's jewellery depicts stunning creatures like bees, dragonflies and ladybirds. The pieces are eye-catching enough to make a subtle statement, but far from over the top, making them perfect for everyday wear. The 'jewellery' range features more affordable items, including rings from as little as £9, while the 'luxe jewellery' collection is made up of 22ct gold vermeil pieces, perfect for a special occasion or gift.

Our Ivy Rose top pick

Bee necklace, £65, Ivy Rose

Roxanne First Jewellery

Roxanne First was born in South Africa and in 2018 she decided to quit her 9-5 job in the world of luxury retail and hasn’t ever looked back. Roxanne specialises in stackable and layerable designs made from solid gold. She believes in ethical diamonds and the jewellery is made to last Celebrities love Roxanne’s designs; from Laura Whitmore to Louise Redknapp, and Ashley Roberts.

Our Roxanne First top pick

The Moonstruck neckace, £195, Roxanne First

Celeste Starre Jewellery

Founded by Andraya Kenton, the jewellery brand Celeste Starre was inspired by Andraya’s great grandmother Celeste who had ran off to New York in the thirties to chase her dreams. Spotted on Lucy Mecklenburgh, Fearne Cotton and the Little Mix girls, this is an exciting jewellery brand ideal for a young girl who’s just starting her love of jewels.

Our Celeste Starre top pick

The 90210 Ring, £140, Celeste Starre

Rosie Fortescue Jewellery

Rosie needs no introduction. The Made in Chelsea star started her London-based Demi-fine jewellery brand back in 2015 and since then it has gone from strength to strength. If you’re looking for a colourful gift, this is definitely it. Rosie’s latest collection features colourful tennis bracelets which make the most perfect gift to the magpie in your life.

Our Rosie Fortescue Jewellery top pick

Alphabet charm hoop, £60, Rosie Fortescue Jewellery

Sif Jakobs Jewellery

The award-winning Danish brand, which launched in 2009, is all about affordable luxury. Celebrities love it, too. From Ellie Goulding to Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Dua Lipa.

Our Sif Jakobs Jewellery top pick

Necklace Bulino, £99, Sif Jakobs Jewellery

Mathe Jewellery

Founder and designer, Mathe Fotini, takes inspiration from the everyday woman and tries to translate each seasons trends into the new collection. Inspired by greek summers and all the products are made in Greece by Mathe and her sister.

Our Mathe Jewellery top pick

Eye Candy bracelet, £40, Mathe Jewellery

Heavenly London Jewellery

You'll have seen Heavenly London on Instagram after bonafide Instagram star Flavia Stuttgen launched her 'Bisou Bisou!' collaboration with the brand.

Heavenly London (formerly known as Heavenyl Necklaces) is the brainchild of Belinda Scott, who started the online business from the kitchen table in 1998. The company is run day-to-day by her daughter Madeleine, who also has inherited the same love of jewellery, leaving Belinda to focus on the ever-changing designs and new collections.

Our Heavenly London top pick

Silver Mon Cœur Necklace, from £95, Flavia Stuttgen x Heavenly London

Carrie Elizabeth Jewellery

Essex-born Carrie took the leap of faith to give up her day job as a jewellery buyer and create her own jewellery brand. Very early into her career she found herself in Kate Moss’s home talking her through her collection - and the pinch-me moment catapulted her to fame. As well as her own stunning range of jewels she also recently created a capsule collection with Fearne Cotton and NotOnTheHighStreet.

Our Carrie Elizabeth top pick

Green Onxy beaded anket, £85, Carrie Elizabeth

CARAT* London Jewellery

If you're looking for a brand that's sole focus is on ethical diamonds, you need to look at CARAT* London. Born 17 years ago by founder and CEO Scott Thompson, he had the idea of wanting to be inclusive rather than exclusive and now he and his wife Heidi continue their passion for creating beautiful - and affordable - diamonds.

Our CARAT* London top pick

Tennis bracelet, from £228, CARAT* London

Coeur De Lion Jewellery

Coeur De Lion has been delighting jewellery lovers all over the world for almost 35 years. The jewellery is produced by hand in Germany. Instead of always using new resources, Coeur De Lion wants to help you look after your jewellery properly and, if necessary, repair it. That is part of its sustainability pledge.

Our Coeur De Lion top pick

Layer necklace, £129, Coeur De Lion

