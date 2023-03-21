The Boden sale has landed! Here’s everything we bet Princess Kate would snap up

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Boden has just made our week by dropping an incredible spring sale – with an even more incredible offer of up to 50% off!

Shopping quick is key with any Boden discount, but the latest Boden sale is sure to sell-out. Just ask Princess Kate, who champions the high street brand.

Kate has worn Boden on many occasions, from their staple blouses to Boden’s classic accessories and knitwear too. One quick search of the Boden sale and there’s a plethora of brilliant Boden dresses on sale, jumpers, spring-coats and swimwear too.

If you’ve got kids, it’s a great time to snap up some Mini Boden bargains, too. Princess Charlotte is often spotted wearing the brand, including the Mini Boden jersey dresses (which are on sale – run!) and the brand’s Breton stripe tees (also on sale. You know the drill!)

Since there’s over 1,000 items on sale at Boden, we’ve whittled it down to the top Boden sale picks that are making our hearts soar. From spring dresses to Boden coats on sale, here’s the Boden sale pieces we’re snapping up.

Best Boden sale dresses

Buttoned jersery dress, £54 (WAS £90), Boden

This jersey midi dress is selling like hot cakes! With its geo-print and ‘chuck on’ style, we can see why. It’s very Princess Kate, too.

Midi tea dress, £77 (WAS £110), Boden

We’re calling this as the transitional dress of dreams. From the office to brunch, it can be dressed up or down – you can even add heels to make it a wedding guest dress too.

Best Boden sale tops

Broderie trim blouse, £54 (WAS £90), Boden

Princess Kate rewears a broderie anglaise blouse for a reason; they’re versatile, smart without being stuffy and a great top for spring, summer and every season in between. We’re adding Boden’s design to basket!

Notch collar stripe top, £27.50 (WAS £55), Boden

Stripe collar jumpers are still trending and Boden’s design is 100% cotton and has a semi-fitted shape for off-duty dressing.

Best Boden sale jumpers

Ribbed detail cardigan, £39 (WAS £65), Boden

A great lightweight cardigan for those inbetween days, we love the fresh green shade.

Fluffy rib jumper, £65 (WAS £130), Boden

Since the UK’s spring weather can be unpredictable, on those days you need something warmer, make it this intricately embroidered jumper in the fluffiest of knits.

Best Boden sale coats

Broderie quilted jacket, £60 (WAS £120), Boden

Elevate your quilted coat game with a bright coloured version for spring. Boden’s quilted jacket has light broderie anglaise detailing and is available in this delightful candy pink or chambray blue.

Check blazer, £133 (WAS £190), Boden

This Brighton check blazer is a cheery addition to any wardrobe; wear with jeans or go full-on check with the matching trousers (also on sale).

Best Boden sale kids

Pack-away padded jacket, £24.05 (WAS from £37), Boden

This cosy showerproof jacket folds up into a pocket, ready for if the weather takes a turn or, buy now in a size up ready for next winter. Available in pink or blue, from 2-3yrs right up to 13-14yrs.

Knitted play set, £31.50 (WAS from £45), Boden

This adorable non-gendered two-piece is a great gift for a new baby this spring.

