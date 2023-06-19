Amazon just launched a secret new way to find the best deals - here's all the details

How do you find the best deals on the best-rated products at Amazon? There’s so much to look through, that sometimes it can feel a bit overwhelming, am I right? If you’re nodding in agreement then you’re going to love this piece of Amazon news - they’ve just launched a new deals storefront, and it’s going to save you time - and a lot of money!

The Amazon Star Store is a one-stop shop for a huge range of the online shopping giant’s most highly praised products - all of which have a four-star rating and above. It’s newly launched in the UK, and offers great value-for-money deals across multiple categories, including toys, electronics, fashion, kitchen, home and garden and more.

You can either search by category or search within the star store for something specific to find the best deals. You should definitely bookmark the Star Store and keep checking back, as new deals become active all the time.

We’ve curated a list of the best deals you can shop today. If you see something you like, don’t hang about!

Russell Hobs 12 Inch Scandi Electric Desk Fan - 20% Off Russell Hobs 12 Inch Scandi Electric Desk Fan If you’re looking for a desk fan that’s both powerful and stylish to see you through the warmer months, this Star Store offering from Russell Hobs is a great option. It scores 4.6 stars at Amazon, where shoppers rate it for looking amazing, being easy to assemble and doing a good job at keeping them cool. Several shoppers loved it so much they bought another - which makes sense since it’s on sale!

£39.99 (WAS £49.99) AT AMAZON

Ray-Ban Unisex adults ORB4305 Sunglasses - 27% Off Ray-Ban Unisex adults ORB4305 Sunglasses Ray-Bans are the sunnies of choice of Holly Willoughby, Princes Kate and Jennifer Anistion (to name but a few). I’m also a fan - I always end up buying the new releases when summer come round as I know they’ll last me many years to come, the quality is top notch and I love how comfortable and light they are on. This round unisex style suits most face types and 27% discount is well worth taking advantage of. A big plus point for me also is the sturdy case which protects them well and has a button fastening as oppose to magnetic so there’s no danger of it deactivating credit cards while it jostles for room in your bad with your wallet.

£103 (WAS £23) AT AMAZON

Lay-Z-Spa Miami Hot Tub - 46% Off Lay-Z-Spa Miami Hot Tub How’s your garden glow-up looking? May we suggest adding an inflatable hot tub into the mix? This one has an impressive 4.6-star rating, and the 46% discount is a great deal. It sets up in minutes (tool-free) - just use the included pump and it’s up and ready in five minutes for you to fill. It has up to two years warranty too and it comfortably fits up to four people

£268.99 (WAS £499.99) AT AMAZON

Nintendo Switch Lite - 5% off Nintendo Switch Lite The Nintendo Switch lite has an impressive 4.8-star rating at Amazon, and I can personally join over 3k shoppers giving this the thumbs up. It’s an amazing alternative to the main switch, it’s compact and runs games well. I bought one for my kids, aged six and ten and much prefer them playing this to their iPads. Must confess I’ve even picked it up when they’re in bed (Zelda, Tears of the Kingdom is very addictive!) £199.99 (WAS £209.99) AT AMAZON

Apple AirTag - 17% Off Apple AirTag £29.99 (WAS £35) AT AMAZON

Havaianas Women's Top Tiras Flip-Flop - up to 26% off Havaianas Women's Top Tiras Flip-Flop We were surprised to see Havaianas making an appearance on Love Island this year - but if you want to copy the Casa Amore residents, now’s the time to get involved. They have over 21k positive reviews on Amazon, and so many flip-flop lovers say they’re the only brand they’ll even think about buying as they beat all others for style, comfort and quality. You need a pair for summer, trust us!

£16.99 (WAS £23) AT AMAZON

Large Cast Iron Garden Fire Pit - 22% off Large Cast Iron Garden Fire Pit If you don’t have a fire pit for your outside space, this is your sign to get one! This on-sale model has a 4.2-star rating and it’s the Amazon’s Choice pick for “fire pit”. Amazon Choice products, if you don’t know, highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately. It scores well for being sturdy, being good value for money, having top heat resistance and being easy to assemble. You can use it to burn coal or wood logs £38.99 (WAS £49.99) AT AMAZON

Calvin Klein Women’s Cotton Bralette - 66% off Calvin Klein Women’s Cotton Bralette This sports bralette is the number one best-seller at Amazon in the Women’s Bustiers section and it has over 8.5k positive reviews. It’s available in beige, white, grey and hot pink too, though prices vary on each. The classic minimalist design is a big hit with shoppers, who say the quality and fit is great and it holds up well against frequent washing.

£12 (WAS £35.29) AT AMAZON

Le Creuset Kone Stove-Top Kettle With Whistle - 28% Off Le Creuset Kone Stove-Top Kettle With Whistle Suitable for all hob types, including induction and AGA cookers, you can make a tasty brew for up to 3 people. Boil time was listed by shoppers as eight-10 minutes, and they liked the fact it clears space from your workspace as it lives on the hob - as well as the lovely whistle telling you when your water’s boiled. It’s cheaper to run than an electric kettle and much better looking too! Le Creuset products are built to last - so look after it and you’ll be sorted for the next ten years - or even more!

£70 (WAS £97) AT AMAZON

