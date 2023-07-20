M&S just dropped the perfect £29 summer midi dress and we could see Princess Kate wearing it

Channel the Princess of Wales in this floral M&S dress

Princess Kate has the dreamiest summer dress collection. A floral midi paired with luxe sandals is a look she’s perfected over the years and works for both royal engagements and off-duty dressing during the warmer months.

From floral print dresses by premium high street labels like Faithfull the Brand to statement Prada numbers in vibrant prints, they’re so flattering and easy to style.

Kate’s exact pieces are notoriously hard to get hold of, but a summer-ready floral midi dress we think she would love has dropped at Marks & Spencer - and it’s just £29.

The timeless wrap dress is adorned in a delicate ditsy floral print and features a flattering figure-skimming cut with a v-neck and slim tie at the waist. It’s made from stretch jersey for ultimate comfort.

Available in sizes 6-24, it retails for a very affordable £29.50 so everyone can get the royal-worthy look for less. But you’ll have to be quick, it’s trending online and selling fast.

Princess Kate usually styles her floral midi dresses with her Castañer espadrilles which feature elegant ribbon ties, or her similar Russell & Bromley wedges with a delicate ankle strap.

© WPA Pool Princess Kate wears a Faithfull the Brand floral midi dress

For more casual occasions, we’ve seen her pair them with her trusty Superga Cotu classic white trainers for the spring/summer season.

If you can get hold of the M&S dress, you could also accessorise the versatile piece with chic barely-there strappy sandals or a luxe pair of leather slides. Add a tote for the office or a raffia bag for the beach - the options really are endless.

