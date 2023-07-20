M&S just dropped the perfect £29 summer midi dress and we could see Princess Kate wearing it

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
M&S just dropped the perfect £29 summer midi dress and we could see Kate Middleton wearing it
Channel the Princess of Wales in this floral M&S dress

Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonLifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer

Princess Kate has the dreamiest summer dress collection. A floral midi paired with luxe sandals is a look she’s perfected over the years and works for both royal engagements and off-duty dressing during the warmer months.

From floral print dresses by premium high street labels like Faithfull the Brand to statement Prada numbers in vibrant prints, they’re so flattering and easy to style.

Kate’s exact pieces are notoriously hard to get hold of, but a summer-ready floral midi dress we think she would love has dropped at Marks & Spencer - and it’s just £29.

The timeless wrap dress is adorned in a delicate ditsy floral print and features a flattering figure-skimming cut with a v-neck and slim tie at the waist. It’s made from stretch jersey for ultimate comfort.

Available in sizes 6-24, it retails for a very affordable £29.50 so everyone can get the royal-worthy look for less. But you’ll have to be quick, it’s trending online and selling fast.

Princess Kate usually styles her floral midi dresses with her Castañer espadrilles which feature elegant ribbon ties, or her similar Russell & Bromley wedges with a delicate ankle strap.

Princess Kate wears a Faithfull the Brand floral midi dress© WPA Pool
Princess Kate wears a Faithfull the Brand floral midi dress

For more casual occasions, we’ve seen her pair them with her trusty Superga Cotu classic white trainers for the spring/summer season.

If you can get hold of the M&S dress, you could also accessorise the versatile piece with chic barely-there strappy sandals or a luxe pair of leather slides. Add a tote for the office or a raffia bag for the beach - the options really are endless.

Shop more of our favourite midi dresses…

  • & Other Stories blue midi dress

    & Other Stories Flowy Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

    & Other Stories' summer-ready midi dress features feminine puff sleeves and florals.

  • Nobody's Child floral midi dress

    Nobody's Child Floral Lucia Midi Dress

    A midi dress in a ditsy floral print is always a winner for summer. We love this one from Nobody's Child.

  • M&S white knitted dress

    M&S Knitted Midi Dress

    From the office to the beach, a knitted midi dress is so versatile for summer. Style with leather slides.

  • Reiss black midi dress

    Reiss Lana Black Midi Dress

    Looking for a stunning black summer dress? We love this halterneck midi from Reiss.

  • H&M midi dress

    H&M Smocked Midi Dress

    H&M's smocked floral print midi dress is so flattering.

  • Mango yellow midi dress

    Mango Embroidered Yellow Midi Dress

    Bring the sunshine in Mango's embroidered midi dress.

  • AllSaints Osa midi dress

    AllSaints Osa Midi Dress

    Lilac dresses are trending. Style AllSaints' Osa denim midi dress with white ankle boots.

  • Pretty Lavish cream midi dress

    Pretty Lavish Cut-Out Midi Dress

    Featuring breezy cut-out detail, this Pretty Lavish midi dress looks lovely styled with barely-there heels and a clutch.

  • New Look green midi dress

    New Look Green Button Front Midi Dress

    Brighten up your wardrobe with this button-down green midi dress from New Look.

  • Karen Millen striped midi dress

    Karen Millen Knit Midi Dress

    For a striped number, this new knitted midi dress from Karen Millen will stand out for all the right reasons.

  • COS midi slip dress

    COS Midi Slip Dress

    This midi slip dress from COS comes in the most gorgeous shade of cobalt blue.

  • River Island midi dress

    River Island Ribbed Bodycon Midi Dress

    River Island's ribbed midi dress will be a staple in your summer wardrobe.

  • Whistles midi dress

    Whistles Farfelle Flower Midi Dress

    This bold floral printed midi dress from Whistles is so feminine.

  • Reformation white dress

    Reformation Casette Linen Midi Dress

    A white linen dress is a new season essential. Style Reformation's Casette dress with your favourite gold jewellery.

  • Anthropologie green midi dress

    Anthropologie Ottilie Cut-Out Poplin Dress

    With its exaggerated puff sleeves and acid green hue, this midi dress from Anthropologie could pass for a designer piece.

