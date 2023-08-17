Kim Kardashian's new Skims bra has been described as a 'boob job in a bra' - shop it

The latest viral Skims bra just dropped – and we're expecting it to sell out fast

Kim Kardashian's highly anticipated new Skims bra has just been released - and it's already going viral.

Skims shapewear has been a hit amongst shoppers since its launch back in 2019, and the brand's bestselling zip-front bodysuit is constantly selling out due to its universally flattering design.

Now, Skims has just dropped its new Skims Ultimate Teardrop Bra, and it has been described as a ‘boob job in a bra’.

The Ultimate Bra has been designed to enhance the natural bust shape, adding fullness without creating bulging. Made from soft microfiber fabric, the lightweight bra features premium foam push-up pads that are designed to appear seamless underneath clothing, with a concealed underwire for added shaping.

Creating a naturally flattering shape, we're expecting the versatile bra to work well under almost any clothing. The elasticated straps can't be removed but they are adjustable, complete with a hook and eye closure at the back.

Available in 10 colors, the bra can also be worn with the iconic Skims Fits Everybody Thong and the Fits Everybody Cheeky Brief for creating a matching set.

The Skims Instagram account shared a video of the newly released bra being tried on, with the caption: "Perfect lift, fit and feel: the SKIMS Ultimate Bra features teardrop-shaped cups and compressive sides to completely boost your bust."

Fans rushed straight to the comments to share their excitement over the new drop. One Instagram user wrote: "I want!" While another added: "I NEED THIS IN MY LIFE."

If the Ultimate Teardrop Bra is anything like the other Skims drops, which we're sure it will be, we're expecting it to fly off the shelves – so you'll need to snap it up fast if you want it.

