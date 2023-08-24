9 things we're shopping from Shay Mitchell's Amazon back to school list

What the celebrity mom-of-two is shopping for daughter Atlas' return to school this fall

Shay Mitchell might be famous for her roles on Dollface, You and Pretty Little Liars, but it turns out she has pretty amazing back-to-school shopping skills, too!

The star, who is mom to daughters Atlas, three, and 15-month old Rome, shared everything she’s shopping for as kids get ready to head off to class and I have to say I'm loving it, especially the unexpected must-haves on her list.

Shay Mitchell shared her back-to-school Amazon finds that she's shopping for daughter Atlas

As a mom myself I know how frantic back to school prep is - and I confess that for me Amazon just makes things a lot more simple and feels like a back to school cheat sheet.

I can order everything I need at once and have it speedily delivered to my doorstep, rather than going from store to store looking for everything that’s included on what’s usually a huge list of back to school supplies.

Shay, whose travel luggage company, Beis, has the cutest line of kids’ backpacks and lunchboxes, seems to feel the same way. "Back-to-school shopping in the 21st century is different than I remember," she says, calling Amazon her "one-stop destination" for back to school.

Shay's back-to-school list: What we're shopping

With 70+ items included Shay's whole list is pretty extensive, from school supplies to tech. It has some of my own trending favorites, too - I spied a few things that are already included on my own list, from Bentgo bento boxes to cute water bottles.

Plus, did you know that Amazon has their affordable own-brand Amazon Basics school supplies? You can shop for everything from crayons to highlighter pens (and a 30-pack of glue sticks is less than $9!)

But one of the things I love about this particular celebrity-approved list is that it includes not just your standard school supplies and lunch must-haves, but also some great buys to make mom's life easier too.

Get shopping: Our top picks

Here are our faves, and why we're shopping them...



1/ 9 Bentgo Buddies Reusable Ice Packs I swear by reusable ice packs, but these ones for kids are next level! No more boring packs to keep lunches cool, instead choose one of a host of shapes and characters, from unicorns to dinosaurs and planets.

$9.99 (WAS $12.99) at Amazon 2/ 9 Amazon Basics Premium Colored Pencils - 24 pack You won’t want to pass up Amazon’s own brand of school supplies! This set of colored pencils is a #1 best seller, and for just over $5 for the set of 24, it’s a real bargain. Shoppers have given the set more than 17,000 5-star ratings.

$5.13 / £6.21 (WAS $7.75) at Amazon 3/ 9 Welly First Aid Kit

A fresh school year means a fresh opportunity for bumps, scrapes and scratches. Keeping a well stocked first aid kit on hand is a must, and I love this one’s design. It has everything you need, but the kit supplies like the colorful ‘Bravery Badges’ - aka flexible, waterproof self-adhesive bandages – are so cute and kid friendly. $24.94 at Amazon 4/ 9 Thermos Funtainer What is back to school without a brand new Thermos? The FUNtainer 12 oz bottle is vacuum-insulated to keep drinks cold for up to 12 hours, and has a built-in straw with a push-button lid for hygiene. From Disney and Barbie to Thor, and Avengers to Baby Shark, there are so many characters to choose from so your little one can pick their favorite.

$12.49 / £17.98 (WAS $17.99) at Amazon 5/ 9 Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Bags - Set of 7 Take it from me, silicone bags are a game-changer for your kitchen, making food prep and storage easier for back to school while helping reduce waste by replacing disposable zip bags. These ones, in a bundle of seven, are a true all-terrain silicone bag - they’re dishwasher and stovetop safe, apt for sous vide and microwave cooking, and are even oven ready. Plus, Stasher gives 1% back to environmental non-profits that protect our oceans. $104.99 / £83 at Amazon 6/ 9 Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug Filed under: things I didn't know I needed but immediately want. This hi-tech smartphone-controlled mug keeps your drink at your perfect temperature for hours - or all day when paired with the charging coaster. Reese Witherspoon is a fan.

$142.99 / £146.46 (WAS $149.95) at Amazon 7/ 9 Tangle Teezer The Mini Ultimate Detangling Brush I love my Tangle Teezer, and I only wish they existed when I was a little girl! This 6” mini Tangle Teezer brush for gentle detangling is just the size for smaller hands, if your little one is ready to learn how to brush out their hair themselves. $10.99 / £10.50 at Amazon 8/ 9 Bentgo Kids Bento-Style Kids Lunch Box Lunchboxes have come a long way since I was a kid and these bento-style lunch boxes make meal and snack planning - and cleanup - so much easier. $29.99 / £54.32 at Amazon 9/ 9 Polaroid Now Instant Film Camera I have a collection of vintage cameras and this new version of one of my old favorites is just the touch of nostalgia to instantly capture memories on film in printed photos… like your little ones going back to school. The analog camera, though isn’t completely old school - it has a USB charging cable included, plus self-timer and double exposure mode.

$109.48 / £101 (WAS $119.99) at Amazon

How we selected our faves

While there are over five dozen items on Shay’s list, we pared it down by taking some of our own factors into consideration.

Game changers: While there are some great standard school supplies on Shay’s list, we’re also highlighting the ones that will also help make your life easier as a parent when you kick off the busy school year. These are practical products that you’ll get some serious use out of.

While there are some great standard school supplies on Shay’s list, we’re also highlighting the ones that will also help make your life easier as a parent when you kick off the busy school year. These are practical products that you’ll get some serious use out of. Personal experience : We’ve personally bought and used many of the items on Shay’s list - great minds think alike!

: We’ve personally bought and used many of the items on Shay’s list - great minds think alike! Price for quality and value: We know that a lot of families have tight budgets for the school year, so many of our picks are budget friendly, and if they are more expensive, we believe they’re worth the splurge.

We know that a lot of families have tight budgets for the school year, so many of our picks are budget friendly, and if they are more expensive, we believe they’re worth the splurge. Verified reviews and ratings: We combed through all the opinions on these products, and none have less than a stellar 4.6-star out of 5 rating as of publication.

While Shay’s edit isn’t available in the UK, we tracked down the product when possible for UK shoppers, so you can shop it too.

Now who's ready for back to school?