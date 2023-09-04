Loved Princess Kate’s pink Rixo dress? M&S has the best lookalike - and it's just £35

Princess Kate delighted royal fashion fans when she was pictured in Rixo’s pink Izzy dress on her royal tour of the Caribbean in 2022.

The striking zebra print piece was a slight departure from the 41-year-old royal’s usual style, and unsurprisingly it flew off the shelves, selling out in minutes.

Kate Middleton wears Rixo's Izzy dress in the Bahamas

With its flattering, romantic cut featuring blouson sleeves and a button down bodice, we’ve been searching for the same style ever since, and luckily for us Marks & Spencer just dropped a very similar piece.

Cut to a midaxi length, the trending animal print dress comes in a hot pink hue. It has the same collared shirt style and subtly puffed sleeves with gathering at the shoulders.

Available in sizes 6-24, it comes in petite, regular and long lengths and retails for just £35!

The M&S dress already has glowing reviews, with one customer writing: "Lovely comfy dress. Material is nice to the touch. Definitely recommend."

While another said: "The style is very slimming. Looks expensive. I buy all my dresses from Marks & Spencer, the quality is always outstanding".

Another added: "Great dress, really pleased with it. Hangs well on and is nice fabric. Not too thin or thick. Fits well."

We'd love the printed dress styled with wedge espadrilles like the Princess of Wales, but you could also wear it with leather slides or white trainers for a more casual ensemble.

Kate completed her look with a matching pink clutch by Emmy London and Finlay & Co. tortoiseshell sunglasses when she stepped out wearing the outfit in the Bahamas.

Marks & Spencer also has the same dress in a pastel green abstract print, bright green floral print or navy tribal print. So if you love the cut but don’t wear pink, there’s still something to suit everyone.