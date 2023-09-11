Holly Willoughby swears by this cult £7 mascara - and it’s just dropped in the Amazon sale

Holly Willoughby has the longest, fluttery eyelashes and that’s - in part - thanks to her flawless makeup. While she admits she loves a luxury beauty buy, the TV star is also a fan of a bargain, and her longtime makeup artist Patsy O’Neil has revealed one of her favourite mascaras is L’Oreal’s cult favourite Telescopic.

Taking to Holly’s lifestyle website Wylde Moon, she wrote: "For most of us, mascara is a makeup bag essential! It’s still the easiest way to open up your face and exaggerate your eyelashes.

"A classic mascara that most people love is the L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara. It has a high-precision, flexible, multi comb that’s made of supple bristles, which really helps elongate the lashes up and out. I have to say, loads of my friends rave about this mascara – especially the price!"

At just £11.99, it really is a bargain, but even better? It’s just dropped in the Amazon sale for £7.59! And with over 17,000 five-star reviews, it has to be special.

So what’s so great about it? Formulated with innovative lengthening fibres, your eyelashes will look elongated beyond their tips, while the brush has a flat multi-comb surface to ensure it’s applied right from the roots, creating a false lash effect.

The slim wand also promises to separate your lashes so they look super long and fluttery, but crucially not clumpy.

L’Oréal Telescopic is seriously popular thanks to going viral on social media earlier this year, and we’re not sure how long it will be on sale, so you’ll want to snap it up quickly.

If you have a bit more money to invest, Patsy also gave a glowing review of celebrity-favourite mascara, Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions, which uses an innovative 'tubing' formula.

"The iconic tubing mascara formula is like a set of lash extensions in a wand, forming a tube-like coating around each lash hair," she wrote.

"Most mascaras are now being made with tubular technology that lasts an impressive 24 hours with no caking, clumping, cracking or smudging. I find applying tubular mascara a breeze and it’s also brilliant for layering up. And impressively, the removal of tubular mascara is an absolute game changer because it leaves your lashes clean without the usual struggle!"

Shop it for £30 at Cult Beauty.