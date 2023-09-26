Meghan Markle's $22 earrings are so chic - and you can shop them on Amazon

The Duchess of Sussex showed off her new earrings at the Invictus Games

Meghan Markle is the queen of quiet luxury, and the best part about her wardrobe is that you don’t have to have a royal budget to shop some of her most stylish pieces.

Case in point: her new super chic Scout Curated Wears Stone Prism hoop earrings that you can shop for just $22 on Amazon!

Duchess Meghan wore the Fossil and Gold style, featuring a semi precious half-circle stone set in 14K gold-dipped wire, to the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf.

© Getty Duchess Meghan wore the $22 hoop earrings with a pair of Miu Miu 'Artiste' designer sunglasses

But the hypoallergenic earrings come in even more styles: labradorite, sunstone and rose quartz, set in gold; silver-set amethyst; and turquoise, which is available in both silver or gold.

Meghan wore: Scout Curated Wears - Stone Prism Hoop Earrings in Fossil/Gold $22 at Amazon

It’s no wonder Meghan loves the earrings - she’s known to include natural geodes both as part of her home decor and in her jewelry collection, too.

The pretty hoop earrings come in more colors and stones, from rose quartz to turquoise

$22 at Amazon

The Duchess also has a collection of lucky charm jewelry for ‘good vibes’ featuring symbols like the evil eye and the number seven.

Meghan Markle’s Invictus Games earrings

The Duchess of Sussex wore the pretty hoop earrings to the Invictus Games, and they fit right into her lineup of wearable – and thankfully, very shoppable – looks she wore for the event, with a mix of high-end luxury brands and affordable pieces from the likes of J Crew and Banana Republic.

© Getty The royal mom-of-two rocked the earrings on Day Five of the Invictus Games alongside husband Prince Harry

Meghan's earrings by Scout Curated Wears also fit with her philosophy of highlighting women-owned brands and small businesses.

Another likely reason Meghan supports the jewelry brand - it donates 10% of net profits to “causes that support women and celebrate charitable partnerships with multiple organizations including Dress for Success, Safe Passage, The Love Land Foundation and The Care Center.”

© picture alliance The earrings were just one of the affordable pieces Meghan wore during her week in Germany, along with labels like Banana Republic and J Crew

Scout Curated Wears posted a message about their new royal-approved status on Instagram.

Next to a photo of Meghan wearing the earrings, the caption read: “Pinch us- we must be dreaming! Today we discovered that Meghan Markle wore a pair of our Stone Prism Hoops to the Invictus Games. We’re especially honored, considering she is known for styling herself!

“To the Duchess of Sussex, thank you for including our hoops in this stunning neutrals look- we think you look absolutely beautiful in them!”

Meghan, who is an expert in tonal dressing, did look absolutely stunning in her camel and bronze ensemble: a $345 bronze silk blouse by Taylor Swift-loved L’Agence, as well as Miu Miu ‘Artiste’ sunglasses and beige wide leg trousers by Gabriela Hearst.

Accessorized, of course, with her gorgeous Amazon buy.