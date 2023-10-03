Remember Princess Kate’s black and white polka dot dress? M&S has the perfect lookalike - and it's just £39

Princess Kate and her Alessandra Rich polka dot dresses are a match made in sartorial heaven - something the 41-year-old royal is well aware of. We rarely see her at formal events these days without one on.
Playful but sophisticated, the Princess of Wales loves a polka dot dress, and while we all want to emulate her style, the Alessandra Rich pieces sell out in minutes. Plus, most dresses by the Italian-born, London-based designer cost upwards of £1,500.
Luckily for us, Marks & Spencer just dropped a new season polka dot dress that's so similar to one worn by Kate back in 2022. She attended the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service at Westminster Abbey in the high neck black and white polka dot piece, completing the look with black Gianvito Rossi heels and a matching feather-trimmed hat by Lock & Co.
The M&S lookalike has the same black and white polka dot print and figure-skimming shape with long sleeves. It falls to a midaxi length and comes complete with a zip fastening at the back.
Available in sizes 6-24, the trending piece comes in petite, regular and long lengths, and retails for just £39!
We love the polka dot dress styled with classic black heeled court shoes like Princess Kate, but you could also wear it with barely-there stilettos or dress it down slightly with black heeled leather boots.
Kate also wore a very similar dress by Alessandra Rich to attend Wimbledon in 2022. The 50s-style polka dot piece had puff sleeves, a peter pan collar and ruffles. She completed the retro look with two-tone slingback heels.
Back in summer 2021, she proved its versatility once again, styling a black and white polka dot shirt dress - this time by Emilia Wickstead - with her trusty Castañer Carina wedges.
Shop more of our favourite polka dot dresses…
Mango Ruffled Polka Dot Dress
This polka dot midi dress from Mango is made from flowy, gauze fabric. It features romantic ruffles and an off-the-shoulder cut.
River Island Black Polka Dot Midi Dress
River Island's trending polka dot dress comes in the perfect tiered swishy cut to contrast with platform heels this party season.
Rixo Polka Dot Silk-Cut Dress
For those formal occasions, we're obsessed with Rixo’s elegant ruffle-tiered silk gown. It's adorned with playful polka dots and features a low back.
Reformation Bryson Polka Dot Dress
Go retro in Reformation's polka dot Bryson dress. It features a romantic sweetheart neckline, fitted bodice and flowing skirt.
Phase Eight Polka Dot Tulle Dress
We could see Princess Kate in Phase Eights’ royal-worthy polka dot midi dress. Like one of her Alessandra Rich gowns, it comes in a white colourway with a high neck and defined waist.
Oasis Polka Dot Midi Dress
This versatile satin halterneck midi dress from Oasis could be worn everywhere from winter weddings to summer soirées.
M&S Finery Polka Dot Dress
Finery London’s autumn-ready polka dot midi dress has a button-down bodice with a flattering wrap neckline and feminine short sleeves.
Mango Polka Dot Printed Dress
We love the open back detail of Mango's white polka dot dress. The statement maxi also has flattering gathered detail at the waist and a sultry side split.
Hobbs Sandon Polka Dot Dress
Hobbs’ sophisticated polka dot midi dress features a flattering cowl neck and very feminine flutter sleeves.
New Look Polka Dot Midaxi Dress
Upgrade your wardrobe for autumn with New Look's olive green polka dot midaxi dress. We love it styled with chunky boots.
Nobody's Child Polka Dot Selena Dress
A modern take on the polka dot dress, Nobody's Child's printed Selena midi dress is the perfect day to night piece.