Remember Princess Kate’s black and white polka dot dress? M&S has the perfect lookalike - and it's just £39

Princess Kate and her Alessandra Rich polka dot dresses are a match made in sartorial heaven - something the 41-year-old royal is well aware of. We rarely see her at formal events these days without one on.

Playful but sophisticated, the Princess of Wales loves a polka dot dress, and while we all want to emulate her style, the Alessandra Rich pieces sell out in minutes. Plus, most dresses by the Italian-born, London-based designer cost upwards of £1,500.

Luckily for us, Marks & Spencer just dropped a new season polka dot dress that's so similar to one worn by Kate back in 2022. She attended the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service at Westminster Abbey in the high neck black and white polka dot piece, completing the look with black Gianvito Rossi heels and a matching feather-trimmed hat by Lock & Co.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte attends a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey in March 2022

The M&S lookalike has the same black and white polka dot print and figure-skimming shape with long sleeves. It falls to a midaxi length and comes complete with a zip fastening at the back.

Available in sizes 6-24, the trending piece comes in petite, regular and long lengths, and retails for just £39!

We love the polka dot dress styled with classic black heeled court shoes like Princess Kate, but you could also wear it with barely-there stilettos or dress it down slightly with black heeled leather boots.

Kate also wore a very similar dress by Alessandra Rich to attend Wimbledon in 2022. The 50s-style polka dot piece had puff sleeves, a peter pan collar and ruffles. She completed the retro look with two-tone slingback heels.

The Princess of Wales wears Alessandra Rich to Wimbledon 2022

Back in summer 2021, she proved its versatility once again, styling a black and white polka dot shirt dress - this time by Emilia Wickstead - with her trusty Castañer Carina wedges.

