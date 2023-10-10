This TikTok-approved hot brush has over 50% off for Prime Day

We love a Prime Day bargain, and we had to do a double take for this one as it’s just SO good. Revlon's One Step Volumizer, which took TikTok by storm earlier in the year, has over 50% off during this year's Amazon Prime event. Talk about a steal.

It's currently on offer for £29.99, reduced from £62.99. That’s 52% off – yes, really.

A viral sensation, Revlon’s hot brush has also got over 22,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with users around the world calling it a ‘gamechanger’ and ‘easy to use’. Reviewers also say it helps them to achieve salon-smooth hair in half the time. If you want one, don't hang about!

Not sure if you need one in your beauty arsenal? Here’s how it works: The two-in-one styling tool is boosted by ionic technology and designed to dry hair faster, with less damage, than its competitors.

Fans of the hot brush say it creates voluminous roots and curled ends with ease, and that their hair looks glossier and healthier after use – and without frizz. Ideal for medium to long hair, it’s designed for use on towel-dried, combed hair. Choose between the high setting for thick hair or the low setting for fine, thinner hair.

As you blow-dry each section, wrap your hair around the heated barrel for long-lasting volume and cute curls. But don't just take our word for it. Thousands of customers are loving Revlon's brush, and it's received the most incredible reviews.

"This Revlon hairbrush/dryer has now become my new best friend," read one. "I absolutely love this. The amount of volume it gives your hair without being static is incredible. I've used on really wet hair and dried it in four layers in less than 10 mins and feels so soft. I cannot stop ranting about it. This is a must!!!"

Another happy customer wrote: "I saw this on TikTok and thought that I must give it a try! It's perfect! I no longer use a hairdryer and this keeps my hair styled for 2 days! It's super easy to use and very powerful! I can imagine this will work for most hair types!"