Get £150 off Mrs Hinch’s top of the range Shark vacuum for Amazon Prime Day

Mrs Hinch would be delighted! Amazon have slashed the price of her favourite Shark Stratos vacuums for their Prime Big Deal Days event, so If you hurry, you can get one of the mean lean cleaning machines for up to £150 off.

Is this a really good deal? Yes! It’s true that Shark sales are frequent, but a saving of up to £150 is rare on these top-of-the-range models! If you do want to take advantage, be quick - the Prime Day deals end at midnight on Wednesday, October 11.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Pet Pro

Mrs Hinch - real name Sophie Hinchliffe - has the sleek Stratos cordless model, and she loves it. It’s a massive hit with pet owners as it’s their best-ever machine for picking up hair with its unique floorhead design combining the brand’s signature DuoClean with Anti Hair Wrap Plus, removing hair from the brush-roll as you clean. It also features Anti-Odour Technology for a fresher-smelling home.

Our homes editor Rachel Avery has road-tested it, and she was impressed. “The results were utterly jaw-dropping. Be prepared to be amazed at the amount of dust that comes out of the carpets you already thought were clean, “ she says. “Another handy feature is the flexible arm which folds in half allows you to glide under coffee tables and the like. For easy storage, use the folding arm so your vacuum doesn't topple over or need to be fixed to the wall.”

“The Clean Sense IQ basically detects how dirty your floor is and sets the suction accordingly, even revealing on screen when the spot is perfectly clean. The anti-hair wrap design means no cutting hairs from the bottom of your vacuum once every few months, just imagine waving goodbye to that awful job! Then, the anti-odour refill compartment keeps your carpets smelling fresh as you whip around with the vacuum five minutes before guests arrive. Genius.”

Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Anti-Hair Wrap

You can also get the corded version (above) in the Prime Day sale for £130 off. It has all the same fab features as the cordless version, except it has an eight-metre power cord. If you’re not a fan of charging vacuums (The cordless has a 60-minute run time) you might want to consider this version. Both come with a five-year warranty for peace of mind.

Mrs Hinch loves the brand - “They are just incredible,” she says of her Sharks. “I cannot fault Shark. If you’re going to get a vacuum and you’re going to want it for a long time and you’re going to want it to do the best job, Shark is the one. I have used them for many years and I’ve never changed it.”