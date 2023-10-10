Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Get £150 off Mrs Hinch’s top of the range Shark vacuum for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon have slashed the price of the Shark Stratos vacuums - but you need to be quick

Katherine Robinson
Mrs Hinch would be delighted! Amazon have slashed the price of her favourite Shark Stratos vacuums for their Prime Big Deal Days event, so If you hurry, you can get one of the mean lean cleaning machines for up to £150 off.

Is this a really good deal? Yes! It’s true that Shark sales are frequent, but a saving of up to £150 is rare on these top-of-the-range models! If you do want to take advantage, be quick - the Prime Day deals end at midnight on Wednesday, October 11.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Pet Pro

Mrs Hinch - real name Sophie Hinchliffe - has the sleek Stratos cordless model, and she loves it. It’s a massive hit with pet owners as it’s their best-ever machine for picking up hair with its unique floorhead design combining the brand’s signature DuoClean with Anti Hair Wrap Plus, removing hair from the brush-roll as you clean. It also features Anti-Odour Technology for a fresher-smelling home.

Our homes editor Rachel Avery has road-tested it, and she was impressed.  “The results were utterly jaw-dropping. Be prepared to be amazed at the amount of dust that comes out of the carpets you already thought were clean, “ she says. “Another handy feature is the flexible arm which folds in half allows you to glide under coffee tables and the like. For easy storage, use the folding arm so your vacuum doesn't topple over or need to be fixed to the wall.”

“The Clean Sense IQ basically detects how dirty your floor is and sets the suction accordingly, even revealing on screen when the spot is perfectly clean. The anti-hair wrap design means no cutting hairs from the bottom of your vacuum once every few months, just imagine waving goodbye to that awful job! Then, the anti-odour refill compartment keeps your carpets smelling fresh as you whip around with the vacuum five minutes before guests arrive. Genius.”

Shark Stratos Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Anti-Hair Wrap

You can also get the corded version (above)  in the Prime Day sale for £130 off. It has all the same fab features as the cordless version, except it has an eight-metre power cord. If you’re not a fan of charging vacuums (The cordless has a 60-minute run time) you might want to consider this version. Both come with a five-year warranty for peace of mind.

Mrs Hinch loves the brand - “They are just incredible,” she says of her Sharks. “I cannot fault Shark. If you’re going to get a vacuum and you’re going to want it for a long time and you’re going to want it to do the best job, Shark is the one. I have used them for many years and I’ve never changed it.”

6 expert tips to get the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals

Katherine Robinson, HELLO! Online Amazon shopping expert, shares her top tips for finding the best deals on Amazon Prime Big Deal days - aka Amazon Prime Day 2…

  • Make sure you’re a Prime Member: You need to be an Amazon Prime member to get your hands on those tasty discounts! If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter.
  • Let HELLO! help you: We’ve curated a list of the best deals - these are the best discounts you should be adding to basket!
  • Revise the price history of the items you’re interested in: Some sneaky merchants put their prices up in the weeks leading up to the deals bonanza to make shoppers think they’re getting a good deal on the day. Use a shopping assistant browser extension like CamelCamelCamel  or Keepa to show you how the price of a product has changed over time and alert you if it’s cheaper on another retailer.
  • Create a wish list: Before the deals bonanza starts, make a list of the items you want to buy and add them to your Amazon wishlist. This will make it easier to track deals on specific products.
  • Set notifications: Enable notifications on the Big Deal Days event page on the Amazon app to create alerts on deals you’re interested in. Once the event begins, members will receive push notifications an deals they’ve subscribed to.
  • Get Alexa to help: Alexa can notify you up to 24 hours ahead of a deal becoming available for items you’ve saved to a wish list, basket or Save For Later. If Alexa will glow yellow - or give you a pop-up notification when there’s a deal available

