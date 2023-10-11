Skip to main contentSkip to footer
TikTok's most hyped skincare brand has huge discounts in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Subscribe

Subscribe

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

TikTok's most hyped skincare brand has huge discounts in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Cult skincare CeraVe is loved by celebrities, dermatologists and social media stars alike...

viral cerave
Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonLifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
Share this:

If you’ve scrolled beauty TikTok for more than a few minutes, you’ll probably have come across CeraVe. Not only is the skincare brand super affordable, it’s regularly recommended by dermatologists, and it really works. 

First launched in the US in 2006, it debuted in the UK three years ago but blew up in 2020 when social media skincare guru Hyram recommended their products to his seven million followers. Cue a sell-out. 

Thankfully it’s all back in stock, and even better, it’s in the Amazon Prime Day sale. 

CeraVe Hydrating Moisturiser 

The cult favourite Hydrating Cleanser is currently down 16%. Gentle on dry skin, it contains hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture while removing dirt and makeup.

CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion

CeraVe's moisturising lotion contains Glycolic Acid for rich nourishment, with three essential ceramides to help the skin's natural barrier. 

CeraVe Smoothing Cream

The bestselling Smoothing Cream also has 25% off. Formulated with salicylic acid, it works wonders on smoothing dry and bumpy skin - just take a look at the five-star reviews.

Beyond all the hype, the low price point is what has it really flying off the shelves. So how is it so affordable? The brand cut its costs with its simple, no-frills packaging. Often with more expensive brands, you’re partly paying for how Instagramable it looks on your bathroom shelf(ie).

How we chose this deal

  • Price: The CeraVe products are all discounted in the Amazon Prime Day sale, and everything in the list is less than £12. 
  • Trending: All of the CeraVe products have been a smash hit on TikTok, racking up thousands of views from Amazon shoppers. 
  • Variety: Whether you're looking for a moisturiser for dry skin, a blemish control cleanser, or a lightweight eye cream, CeraVe has something to suit every skin type. 

6 expert tips to get the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals

Katherine Robinson, HELLO! Online Amazon shopping expert, shares her top tips for finding the best deals on Amazon Prime Big Deal days - aka Amazon Prime Day 2…

  • Make sure you’re a Prime Member: You need to be an Amazon Prime member to get your hands on those tasty discounts! If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter.
  • Let HELLO! help you: We’ve curated a list of the best deals - these are the best discounts you should be adding to basket!
  • Revise the price history of the items you’re interested in: Some sneaky merchants put their prices up in the weeks leading up to the deals bonanza to make shoppers think they’re getting a good deal on the day. Use a shopping assistant browser extension like CamelCamelCamel  or Keepa to show you how the price of a product has changed over time and alert you if it’s cheaper on another retailer.
  • Create a wish list: Before the deals bonanza starts, make a list of the items you want to buy and add them to your Amazon wishlist. This will make it easier to track deals on specific products.
  • Set notifications: Enable notifications on the Big Deal Days event page on the Amazon app to create alerts on deals you’re interested in. Once the event begins, members will receive push notifications an deals they’ve subscribed to.
  • Get Alexa to help: Alexa can notify you up to 24 hours ahead of a deal becoming available for items you’ve saved to a wish list, basket or Save For Later. If Alexa will glow yellow - or give you a pop-up notification when there’s a deal available

Other topics

More Shopping

See more