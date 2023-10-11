TikTok's most hyped skincare brand has huge discounts in the Amazon Prime Day sale

If you’ve scrolled beauty TikTok for more than a few minutes, you’ll probably have come across CeraVe. Not only is the skincare brand super affordable, it’s regularly recommended by dermatologists, and it really works.

First launched in the US in 2006, it debuted in the UK three years ago but blew up in 2020 when social media skincare guru Hyram recommended their products to his seven million followers. Cue a sell-out.

Thankfully it’s all back in stock, and even better, it’s in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

CeraVe Hydrating Moisturiser

The cult favourite Hydrating Cleanser is currently down 16%. Gentle on dry skin, it contains hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture while removing dirt and makeup.

CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion

CeraVe's moisturising lotion contains Glycolic Acid for rich nourishment, with three essential ceramides to help the skin's natural barrier.

CeraVe Smoothing Cream

The bestselling Smoothing Cream also has 25% off. Formulated with salicylic acid, it works wonders on smoothing dry and bumpy skin - just take a look at the five-star reviews.

Beyond all the hype, the low price point is what has it really flying off the shelves. So how is it so affordable? The brand cut its costs with its simple, no-frills packaging. Often with more expensive brands, you’re partly paying for how Instagramable it looks on your bathroom shelf(ie).

How we chose this deal

Price: The CeraVe products are all discounted in the Amazon Prime Day sale, and everything in the list is less than £12.

The CeraVe products are all discounted in the Amazon Prime Day sale, and everything in the list is less than £12. Trending: All of the CeraVe products have been a smash hit on TikTok, racking up thousands of views from Amazon shoppers.

All of the CeraVe products have been a smash hit on TikTok, racking up thousands of views from Amazon shoppers. Variety: Whether you're looking for a moisturiser for dry skin, a blemish control cleanser, or a lightweight eye cream, CeraVe has something to suit every skin type.