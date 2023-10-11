Skip to main contentSkip to footer
This anti-ageing face cream is going viral on TikTok – and it's 62% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale

This anti-ageing face cream is going viral on TikTok – and it's 62% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Olay's retinol range has a HUGE discount for Amazon Prime Day

Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce Writer
Retinol has become a key component in every skincare guru's makeup bag, and Olay's Regenerist Retinol Night Cream has been taking TikTok by storm thanks to its effective results and affordable price tag. 

Known for its anti-ageing benefits, retinol is derived from Vitamin A and often comes in a serum or moisturiser, working to improve texture, wrinkles, and pigmentation. 

Olay's Retinol Cream has been doing the rounds on TikTok – and the bestselling product has been reduced by a huge 62% in the Amazon Prime Day sale. 

Retailing at £38, the night cream is currently on sale for just £14.40. Exclusively reduced for Prime members, the deal will be coming to an end soon, so you'll need to act fast if you want to snap up the saving. 

Enriched with retinol and Vitamin B3, the night cream works to hydrate the skin, penetrating up to 10 layers into the skin surface with its rich formula. Designed to be applied at night while the skin is most receptive, the alcohol-free moisturiser works to leave skin feeling soft and glowy. 

Olay's Regenerist Retinol Serum is also reduced in the Prime Day sale with 69% off. Reduced from £38 to £11.85, the retinol serum can be applied at night before your moisturiser, working to provide the same anti-ageing effects. 

I've been using the Olay Retinol serum for about a year now, and I've noticed that my skin has become visibly smoother as a result. I apply it in the evening before hyaluronic acid and moisturiser, and I always stock up when it's on sale.

How I chose this deal

  • Trending: Olay's retinol range has been going viral on TikTok for some time, and the products have received generally positive reviews from Amazon shoppers.
  • Price: Both products usually retail for £38, so the limited-time Amazon deal will give shoppers a 62%-69% discount.
  • Personal experience: I've tried and tested the Olay retinol, giving my personal opinion of the product.

6 expert tips to get the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals

Katherine Robinson, HELLO! Online Amazon shopping expert, shares her top tips for finding the best deals on Amazon Prime Big Deal days - aka Amazon Prime Day 2…

  • Make sure you’re a Prime Member: You need to be an Amazon Prime member to get your hands on those tasty discounts! If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter.
  • Let HELLO! help you: We’ve curated a list of the best deals - these are the best discounts you should be adding to basket!
  • Revise the price history of the items you’re interested in: Some sneaky merchants put their prices up in the weeks leading up to the deals bonanza to make shoppers think they’re getting a good deal on the day. Use a shopping assistant browser extension like CamelCamelCamel  or Keepa to show you how the price of a product has changed over time and alert you if it’s cheaper on another retailer.
  • Create a wish list: Before the deals bonanza starts, make a list of the items you want to buy and add them to your Amazon wishlist. This will make it easier to track deals on specific products.
  • Set notifications: Enable notifications on the Big Deal Days event page on the Amazon app to create alerts on deals you’re interested in. Once the event begins, members will receive push notifications an deals they’ve subscribed to.
  • Get Alexa to help: Alexa can notify you up to 24 hours ahead of a deal becoming available for items you’ve saved to a wish list, basket or Save For Later. If Alexa will glow yellow - or give you a pop-up notification when there’s a deal available

