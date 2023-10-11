This anti-ageing face cream is going viral on TikTok – and it's 62% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Retinol has become a key component in every skincare guru's makeup bag, and Olay's Regenerist Retinol Night Cream has been taking TikTok by storm thanks to its effective results and affordable price tag.

Known for its anti-ageing benefits, retinol is derived from Vitamin A and often comes in a serum or moisturiser, working to improve texture, wrinkles, and pigmentation.

Olay's Retinol Cream has been doing the rounds on TikTok – and the bestselling product has been reduced by a huge 62% in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Retailing at £38, the night cream is currently on sale for just £14.40. Exclusively reduced for Prime members, the deal will be coming to an end soon, so you'll need to act fast if you want to snap up the saving.

Enriched with retinol and Vitamin B3, the night cream works to hydrate the skin, penetrating up to 10 layers into the skin surface with its rich formula. Designed to be applied at night while the skin is most receptive, the alcohol-free moisturiser works to leave skin feeling soft and glowy.

Olay's Regenerist Retinol Serum is also reduced in the Prime Day sale with 69% off. Reduced from £38 to £11.85, the retinol serum can be applied at night before your moisturiser, working to provide the same anti-ageing effects.

I've been using the Olay Retinol serum for about a year now, and I've noticed that my skin has become visibly smoother as a result. I apply it in the evening before hyaluronic acid and moisturiser, and I always stock up when it's on sale.

How I chose this deal

Trending: Olay's retinol range has been going viral on TikTok for some time, and the products have received generally positive reviews from Amazon shoppers.

Both products usually retail for £38, so the limited-time Amazon deal will give shoppers a 62%-69% discount. Personal experience: I've tried and tested the Olay retinol, giving my personal opinion of the product.