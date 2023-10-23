Princess Kate's stylish Reiss power jacket is finally back in stock - and it's perfect for autumn

Epic news! If you loved Princess Kate's Reiss cream blazer, which she wore to help out at Windsor baby bank, it is back on the Reiss website! What's more, we've found a similar one online - and it's on sale. Scroll down to see.

The Princess of Wales first wore the chic and stylish high-street blazer in 2022 when the mother-of-three visited the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) alongside Prince William to discuss their ongoing support for the conflict in Ukraine.

© Shutterstock Princess Kate while talking to aid workers during visit to the London headquarters of the Disasters Emergency Committee in April 2022

This was not the first time Kate has been spotted in the power piece, sporting the Reiss blazer in 2021 as she attended RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

© Shutterstock Princess Kate visits RAF Brize Norton in September 2021

The Princess teamed the double-breasted Reiss blazer, £298/$515 with a Goat blouse and pair of slim-fit navy trousers. She accessorised with a handbag - the Tusting mini Holly in taupe - and wore a pair of Emmy London shoes. Jewellery wise, Kate opted for her gold disc earrings from All The Falling Stars.

The Larsson blazer Kate wore was shade 'neutral' but it has been updated for 2023 in 'light camel' which is very similar and you can imagine it slotting into Kate's wardrobe with ease. It features wide peak lapels and would look stunning layered over a casual top and smart black trousers, or for an autumn look you could take cues from the model and wear with a tonal cream ensemble.

If you're wanting to follow Kate's look, be sure to snap this up fast! Trust us: It WILL sell out soon.

If it's neutral you're after, Reis has a gorgeous neutral blazer in the sale section and sizes are going fast, so act quickly if you don't want to miss out.

We predict a stampede with this one.

It's not the only Reiss blazer Kate owns in her closet, she also has the Hollie blazer (as seen above) in baby blue. We've shopped around for some good lookalikes of Kate's blue blazer.

Kate's love affair for Reiss has been a long one. In the early years, Kate’s name was synonymous with Reiss. She has been a longtime fan of the UK-based fashion brand and famously wore the Reiss Nanette dress in her engagement portrait.