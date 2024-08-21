Skip to main contentSkip to footer
TodayTix’s theatre ticket sale: See your favourite West End show from just £15
Supported by TodayTix

Theatre lovers, listen up - you can see your favourite West End show from just £15 in the London Theatre Week

TodayTix is showcasing the best of the West End - get your theatre tickets before they sell out

Karen Silas
Senior Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
We love a trip to the theatre – and thanks to London Theatre Week, you can bag a ticket to a West End show from just £15!

Thanks to TodayTix's London Theatre Week showcasing the best of the West End, there are tickets available for a range of popular shows from £15, £25 and £35 - so there’s no better time to go to the theatre with your partner, children or friends. In fact, with such brilliant prices you could even treat yourself to a few performances!

Tickets are on sale from 19th August to 1st September at TodayTix for a host of must-see shows. For film fans, there's the hilarious modern teen tale Mean Girls, or sci-fi fun with Back To The Future, based on the 1980s hit comedy.

If it's a classic show that gets you heading to London, nothing's more timeless than Guys & Dolls. It's one of the greatest musicals of all time, and BAFTA and Olivier award-winning director Nicholas Hytner's immersive experience takes us from Manhattan to the colourful bars of Havana in this musical love story that you won't want to miss.

Ready to rock 'n' roll? Try Next To Normal, the American rock musical with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, which played to sold-out audiences at the Donmar Warehouse.

TodayTix rewards - how to get rewarded for seeing the best West End shows

TodayTix just launched an amazing new Rewards program, which makes buying tickets in the app even better.

  • How does TodayTix Rewards work?

Members earn status and unlock rewards as they purchase tickets and attend shows through TodayTix. Buying multiple tickets to a show helps you ascend tiers faster since each ticket counts!

  • How do I join?

Create a free TodayTix account to become a member and access exclusive rewards in our app. Automatically move tiers as you purchase. It's that easy.

Keep scrolling for a full list of West End productions included in the limited-time offer, from Les Miserables to Shifters and The Nutcracker.

TodayTix is such a convenient way to discover the best cultural entertainment in London at the best prices (and did you know you can also book tickets for shows in other cities abroad, including on Broadway?).

todaytix audience© TodayTix
A night at the theatre for less! TodayTix London Theatre Week sale is on now

But by now you're probably wondering exactly which West End productions are discounted - I can tell you it includes the best of the best of today’s theatre, including:

  • Mean Girls
  • MJ the Musical
  • Starlight Express
  • Stranger Things: The First Shadow
  • The Book of Mormon
  • The Lion King
  • The Mousetrap
  • Back to the Future
  • Fawlty Towers
  • Guys & Dolls
  • Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
  • Les Miserables
  • Matilda the Musical
  • Mrs. Doubtfire
  • Next to Normal
  • Phantom of the Opera
  • Slave Play
  • The Duchess [of Malfi]
  • The Lehman Trilogy
  • Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
  • Why Am I So Single?

So don't wait - your chance to see your favourite West End show for £15 is just a click away…

