These leakproof briefs with 55k positive reviews have been dubbed the ‘best everyday menopause wear’ by fans

Any woman who’s approaching menopause will tell you that comfort is more important than ever. But it’s not just about comfort - it’s about feeling confident in your own skin, no matter what changes your body goes through.

If you’re nodding your head in agreement, you’ll want to read this. Let me introduce you to Knix underwear. With leakproof technology that offers support during the day and peace of mind at night, this innovative underwear is especially good for menopausal and perimenopausal women to navigate life with confidence and comfort. In fact, fans have dubbed them the “best everyday menopause wear” in the reviews section of the brand’s website.

If you're a way off menopause you might still want to check them out in any case - they're the perfect solution for any leaks and dealing with periods, whatever your age.

There are several brands of leak-proof underwear on the market but Knix caught my attention immediately. As a female-founder lead company, they have a proven track record for producing great products ever since they released their first pair of leakproof underwear in 2013. A whopping 40k five-star reviews can’t be wrong, right?

They’re designed for real bodies, with the most inclusive size range, styles and absorbancies, and made from ultra-soft fabrics for maximum comfort. And cleaning them is easy - all styles are made from high-quality, machine-washable fabric.

Styles include Bikini, High Rise, Boyshort and more and there are six absorbency levels on offer, ranging from Zero to Ultra Leakproof. This highest level can absorb about 4.5 regular pads or 9 super tampons, which is seriously impressive! What’s more, each pair features 360LeakSeal patented technology designed to seal in leaks from every angle.

They’re also available in a range of cute colors, including earthy neutrals like Dark Sand and limited edition shades including Cherry Red and Dark Cherry Shimmer.

I actually think some Knix would make a great gift for the person who already has everything - a pair of leakproof underwear might not be the sort of thing they'd think to buy for themselves, but it'll definitely be something they wonder how they ever lived without!

Not sure which style best suits your needs? Have a look at their best-sellers below:

Ultra Leakproof Zones+ High Rise © Knix $27.30 (SAVE 30%) AT KNIX Best for: Heavy periods and bladder leaks

Top review: “My leakage issue seems to occur more at night than during the day. I use the Ultra Leak Proof Zones at night and can sleep with confidence knowing I will not leak on my bed.” These are Knix’s most absorbent briefs, which are designed with extra-long protective coverage in the front and back for total peace of mind. Shoppers rave about how comfortable they are and dub them “the ultimate pair to have when things get heavy”. Several shoppers report that they can wear under tight-fitting leggings and “nobody can tell”.



Super Leakproof Dream Short © Knix $29.40 (SAVE 30%) AT KNIX Best for: Overnight leak protection

Top review: Originally, I bought these only to wear at night. They are so comfortable, though, that I often wear them all day, too! They are excellent at dealing with light bladder issues.” If you're wanting a good night’s sleep free from the worry about leaks, the Dream Short is the one you want. They’re designed with an extra long liner which absorbs about 5.5 super tampons worth of liquid. Wear it as shorts for sleeping or under your favorite pajamas.



Leakproof UltraThin No-Show Bikini © Knix $17.50 (SAVE 30%) AT KNIX Good for: Medium leak period days and light bladder leaks

Top review: “I love how the UltraThin No-Show Bikinis feel against my skin! And that's aside from the confidence they give me when I'm wearing them.” These are the briefs that have been dubbed “best everyday menopause wear” in the review section, and like the other Knix styles they feature the brand’s buttery soft fabric that is invisible under clothes.



Super Leakproof® No-Show High Rise © Knix $23.80 (SAVE 30%) AT KNIX Good for: Heavy leak days and light bladder leaks

Top review: “The padding in the undies is awesome. Great coverage. The material is wonderful. Love the no-show aspect also. Feels like wearing no undies! LOVE THEM!” If you’re facing heavy leaks and you prefer a brief that has a little more coverage than a regular bikini sillouette, the high rise is a good option. Just like the other Knix products, the modal top layer of the liner helps move moisture away from the skin.



Super Leakproof® No-Show Bikini © Knix $20.30 (SAVE 30%) AT KNIX

Good for: Heavy leak days and light bladder leaks

Top review: "I have been using Knix for a couple of years for bladder leaks and they have been great. Previously, I thought that only cotton/modal would work for me but I thought I would try these and am glad I did. They are as comfortable as cotton and I don't feel like I am suffocating like I have in other nylon underwear. And, they dry quickly when I sweat! As I need more, I can't imagine why I would change from Knix.” The No-Show Bikini is one of Knix’s most popular styles and with good reason - they’re comfortable, effective and not at all bulky.



